Lincoln Riley: USC Football 'Didn't Flinch' in Win over Nebraska Cornhuskers

The USC football team responded from multiple mistakes to overcome Nebraska 28-20 on Saturday in what Trojan coach Lincoln Riley called a "resilient win" over the Huskers.

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

USC football coach Lincoln Riley was more than excited about his team's response from its mistakes in their 28-20 home victory against Nebraska on Saturday.

"That was an awesome win. Awesome win. Team was incredibly resilient the entire day. I thought our effort and attitude, physicality really showed up, I thought, on both sides of the ball," Riley said during his postgame comments Saturday. "We made some mistakes where I think we had some opportunities to separate, but just super proud of really the very end -- the last drive offensively and then closing the door defensively there at the end was tremendous.

Riley was also complimentary of his special teams unit, crediting his punter for a job well done against the Cornhuskers to pin Nebraska's struggling offense deep in its own territory routinely.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"What a great job Eddie Czaplicki has done for us. I mean he has been probably the best punter in the country up to this point, just how consistent he's been, how great our punt team has been," Riley said. "I thought the field position battle was huge on the day."

The former Oklahoma and now-Trojan coach reiterated that he was impressed by USC's composure to overcome early mistakes - including new starting quarterback Jayden Maiava's first-half interception.

"Some big-time plays in key moments, and yeah, just proud of the guys. Especially when we start with the pick-6 and sometimes deals like that, especially at home, can take the air out of your sails a little bit. And the team didn't even flinch and we responded well, and to come back and win it was awesome. So, proud of the guys," Riley said.

Riley added that Maiava remained "in the moment" despite his mistakes, including a fumble later in the contest that Nebraska recovered inside of USC territory.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"He gave guys opportunities to make plays really throughout the game, so no, I thought he showed some poise. And you can tell he's played some college ball," Riley said of Maiava. "But I know he was excited, nervous, all of that for his first opportunity to really play here at USC, and I thought he handled it well. Especially when you start off like that, that's like the last thing you want to happen. And his response and the team's response was obviously very key."

The critical juncture in the late-stretch of the fourth quarter came to a critical fourth-and-inches in Nebraska territory with USC holding on to a one-point lead. Riley was asked about the play-call, and the decision to keep the ball on the ground with USC's leading back Woody Marks.

"We felt like it was something that we could execute. We've worked it a lot behind the scenes, haven't ran it much this year, but yeah, we got a good look, we executed it, Jayden and Woody did a good job, the line blocked, we had a really good on the perimeter -- I think it was Kyron in there -- so yeah, we knew we wanted to be aggressive in that moment and the guys did a great job executing it," Riley said.

Riley added that Marks was "a little bit under the weather" for the game against Nebraska, finishing with 150 rushing yards on 19 attempts. He also added six receptions for 36 yards. The coach was satisfied with the Trojans' rushing attack against the vaunted Blackshirt defense - especially its defensive line.

"Obviously, they're one of the best run defenses in the country, a tremendous D-line, so I thought we did a pretty nice job running the ball offensively most of the day. We were pretty consistent, Riley said. "I thought defensively we did a nice job especially in some of the key moments. We had a couple that got out, but we were able to get them on the ground, which was key, and not give up the big explosive. So we knew that was going to important against a team that traditionally does a great job of both."

With the victory, USC earned their fifth win of the season to improve to 5-5 overall and 3-5 in Big Ten Conference play. The Trojans will have two chances to reach bowl eligibility against UCLA on the road on Saturday before wrapping up their season at home against Notre Dame on Nov. 30.

Listen to Riley's full comments from the victory over Nebraska.

