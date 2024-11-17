Wisconsin Football Fires OC Phil Longo Ahead of Nebraska Game
When Nebraska football hosts Wisconsin Saturday, both programs will be in the midst of offensive coordinator changes.
The Huskers switched to Dana Holgorsen last week. He made his Big Red debut against USC. The Badgers are making a change this week, as coach Luke Fickell has announced the firing of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo.
"This morning, I informed Phil Longo that he will no longer serve as our offensive coordinator," said Fickell in the announcement. "After continuing to evaluate the program, I decided we are not where we need to be and believe this decision is in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Phil's commitment to helping us build our program over the past two seasons and wish him well moving forward. This team still has a lot in front of us and I am committed to doing everything we can to close out this season with success."
Who will take over as OC for the rest of the schedule was not announced.
Longo joined Wisconsin in 2023 for Fickell's first season. In 23 games, Longo helped the badgers to a 12-11 record.
Wisconsin took No. 1 Oregon to the wire Saturday at Camp Randall. The Ducks got a field goal with 2:36 to go, which was the difference in the 16-13 final. The offense managed just 96 yards through the air and 97 yards on the ground.
The move comes not long after staff member Jack Del Rio was arrested in Madison and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Del Rio, a former NFL coach, was a senior advisor to Fickell.
Nebraska hosts Wisconsin this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
MORE: Lincoln Riley: USC Football 'Didn't Flinch' in Win over Nebraska Cornhuskers
MORE: Big Ten Remains Top-Heavy in Associated Press, Coaches Polls
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Drops Tough Battle to Saint Mary's, 77-74
MORE: After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Loses First Game Of The Season To Saint Mary's
MORE: Husker Doc Talk: Heartbreak and Getting Shafted in L.A.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.