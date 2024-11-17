All Huskers

Wisconsin Football Fires OC Phil Longo Ahead of Nebraska Game

Nebraska football's next opponent has made a change at offensive coordinator, something the Huskers also did this month.

Kaleb Henry

Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo is shown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Purdue 52-6.
Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo is shown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat Purdue 52-6. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When Nebraska football hosts Wisconsin Saturday, both programs will be in the midst of offensive coordinator changes.

The Huskers switched to Dana Holgorsen last week. He made his Big Red debut against USC. The Badgers are making a change this week, as coach Luke Fickell has announced the firing of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo.

"This morning, I informed Phil Longo that he will no longer serve as our offensive coordinator," said Fickell in the announcement. "After continuing to evaluate the program, I decided we are not where we need to be and believe this decision is in the best interest of the team. I appreciate Phil's commitment to helping us build our program over the past two seasons and wish him well moving forward. This team still has a lot in front of us and I am committed to doing everything we can to close out this season with success."

Who will take over as OC for the rest of the schedule was not announced.

Longo joined Wisconsin in 2023 for Fickell's first season. In 23 games, Longo helped the badgers to a 12-11 record.

Wisconsin took No. 1 Oregon to the wire Saturday at Camp Randall. The Ducks got a field goal with 2:36 to go, which was the difference in the 16-13 final. The offense managed just 96 yards through the air and 97 yards on the ground.

The move comes not long after staff member Jack Del Rio was arrested in Madison and cited for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Del Rio, a former NFL coach, was a senior advisor to Fickell.

Nebraska hosts Wisconsin this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

