Carriker Chronicles: Tom Osborne on Nebraska Football's Struggles
The Huskers' Hall of Fame coach talks about the losing streak, the Holgorsen hire and some personal health news.
Coach Osborne joins the Carriker Chronicles and speaks openly on:
• Nebraska’s four-game losing streak
• Matt Rhule
• Dylan Raiola
• Dana Holgorsen
• Dealing with refs
• His upcoming heart procedure
Dr. Tom shares his unique insight and a never-before-told story.
Hit the play button above to watch, and get more Carriker Chronicles on SI, at Adam's website and on YouTube.
