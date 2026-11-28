If you're looking for a silver lining in Nebraska's trip to the woodshed at the hands of Iowa — again — it's that the momentum building around Glenn Thomas becoming the Huskers' permanent offensive coordinator probably took a considerable hit.

There'd been a growing sentiment among Husker fans that Thomas should maintain play-calling duties heading into a critical fifth year for Matt Rhule. I've maintained that would be a misstep on his part. Hopefully, after a mistake-filled, lackluster showing in Iowa City, Rhule is reminded that a fresh perspective and a complete overhaul are what that side of the ball needs this offseason.

I always find it interesting when an interim coach garners considerable support after a relatively small sample size. Most often, it's an interim head coach who takes over, has the team rally around him and there's an ensuing swell of support for him to keep the job. Heck, there was a significant portion of the Husker faithful who wanted Mickey Joseph to keep the job full-time after going 3-6 following Scott Frost's dismissal in 2022.

Until running into the Hawkeyes on Friday, Thomas had provided a spark after taking over play-calling duties. He deserves considerable credit for his game plan against Ohio State, in particular. But regardless of how Nebraska finishes the season, I still don't believe he should be the full-time offensive coordinator.

His previous opportunities running FBS offenses haven't elicited hope that he's the permanent answer in that role for Nebraska. His best season came a decade ago at Temple in 2016, when the Owls averaged 32.4 points and 413.6 yards of total offense per game. Those were respectable numbers for a team that won the American Athletic Conference, but hardly overwhelming. And while he served as co-offensive coordinator under Rhule at Baylor from 2017 to 2019, it was Jeff Nixon who handled the play-calling responsibilities.

Thomas' two most recent stints outside of Nebraska are even less encouraging. At UNLV in 2020 and 2021, his offenses averaged just 17.3 and 20.8 points per game, respectively. He subsequently spent one season as Arizona State's offensive coordinator in 2022, where his play-calling duties were taken away during the season.

That's not exactly the résumé I'd expect from someone entrusted with finally establishing the offensive identity Rhule has spent four years searching for.

How much of Nebraska's recent improvement can be attributed to Thomas' offensive ingenuity, and how much is simply a group of players responding to a fresh voice and a renewed commitment to the running game?

Glenn Thomas and quarterback TJ Lateef during a 2026 spring practice. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Thomas deserves credit for recognizing what wasn't working under Dana Holgorsen and making adjustments. But the offense still isn't nearly as dynamic as it could be under the guidance of an accomplished coordinator — and yes, that includes coordinators who operate predominantly ground-oriented systems.

Keeping Thomas as the play-caller reminds me a little of promoting John Butler to run Tony White's defense. Remember, Thomas wasn't part of Rhule's initial staff. The foundation of this offense belongs to Marcus Satterfield, and the subsequent alterations were Holgorsen's. Thomas has held the title of co-offensive coordinator, but his primary responsibility during his three years in Lincoln has been coaching quarterbacks.

Would you entrust him with completely overhauling the offense based on his previous track record as a coordinator? Or would you have him maintain much of the system that's been in place and largely failed? Neither strategy makes sense.

As I've written before, Rhule has twice chosen other coaches to call plays rather than turn to Thomas. When the offense needed a new play-caller in November 2024, Rhule gave the keys to Holgorsen, who'd been in Lincoln for about a week as a consultant and was still learning the terminology.

Nebraska doesn't necessarily need to lose Thomas. His work with the quarterbacks and what he's accomplished the past few weeks make a pretty good case for retaining him in that capacity, assuming the new coordinator is comfortable with that arrangement. Thomas is already being compensated handsomely. The two-year contract Nebraska announced in January pays him $824,000 this season and $864,000 in 2027.

But Nebraska can't afford to make another consequential staffing decision based on familiarity or convenience. Regardless of how exhilarating it was beating Ohio State, I don't believe Rhule should be Nebraska's coach in 2028 if the Huskers aren't part of the 24-team playoff field in 2027.

I've written extensively about potential offensive coordinator candidates over the past few weeks. I still think there are several coaches among those I've profiled who would be outstanding hires.

With the regular season concluded, let's focus on a few more.

Joe Moorhead

Moorhead became a particularly intriguing option for Nebraska on Friday when he announced he was stepping down as Akron's head coach to pursue other opportunities after going 15-45 in five seasons, including a 2-10 campaign this fall.

The Akron Beacon Journal subsequently reported Moorhead would like to become a high-level college offensive coordinator or an NFL assistant.

Joe Moorhead is stepping down after five seasons as Akron's head coach. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like plenty of successful coordinators before him, Moorhead hasn't been able to replicate his success as an offensive coordinator at the FBS level as a head coach. But I wouldn't let his struggles at Akron dissuade me from pursuing someone who's long been considered one of the better offensive minds in college football.

The 53-year-old Pittsburgh native was a three-year starter at quarterback at Fordham before beginning his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Pitt in 1998 under Walt Harris and his West Coast offense. Interestingly, it was then-Pitt recruiting coordinator Curt Cignetti who pulled Moorhead's résumé out of a stack of applications and helped him get his start in coaching.

After spending four seasons at Georgetown (2000-03), Moorhead joined former Pitt offensive coordinator J.D. Brookhart's staff at Akron in 2004 and helped the team win its first MAC championship in 2005 wearing multiple coaching hats: assistant head coach, passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach, recruiting coordinator.

He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2006 and by 2008, the Zips ranked in the top 50 nationally in scoring, total offense, rushing and passing.

He subsequently spent two seasons coordinating Randy Edsall's offense at Connecticut. He was nominated for the Broyles Award after the Huskies had a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Jordan Todman and Andre Dixon in 2009. Todman rushed for 1,695 yards in 2010, earning Big East Offensive Player of the Year honors as UConn won a share of the conference championship and earned a trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

It was when Moorhead returned to his alma mater as head coach in 2012 that his offensive philosophy really began to take shape.

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley warms up before a 2017 game as offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead looks on. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moorhead inherited a Fordham program that went 1-10 the previous season and proceeded to go 38-13 over four years, leading the Rams to three consecutive FCS playoff appearances and a Patriot League championship. He was named Patriot League Coach of the Year in 2013 and was a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award.

Moorhead developed an offense that married West Coast passing concepts with elements of the spread option. He studied film of Chip Kelly's offense at Oregon while adopting some of the concepts Dino Babers was utilizing with Jimmy Garoppolo at Eastern Illinois.

Fordham averaged 40.6 points (fifth nationally) and 494.1 yards (seventh) per game in 2014. That team featured a 1,000-yard rusher and three 1,000-yard receivers. Moorhead helped develop quarterback Michael Nebrich and running back Chase Edmonds into two of the most productive offensive players in the FCS. Edmonds won the Jerry Rice Award in 2014 as a freshman and went on to become a fourth-round NFL draft pick.

That success caught the attention of James Franklin, who hired Moorhead as Penn State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach following the 2015 season.

The year before Moorhead arrived, Penn State finished 105th nationally in total offense and 100th in scoring, averaging just 23.2 points per game. In Moorhead's first season, those numbers improved to 432.6 yards (49th) and 37.6 points (21st) as the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten championship and earned a trip to the Rose Bowl. Penn State established school records for total offense (6,056 yards) and passing yards (3,650) and tied its scoring record (526 points). That turnaround got national attention as he was nominated for the Broyles Award for a second time.

The following season, Penn State averaged 41.1 points (seventh) and 460.3 yards (19th) per game.



Moorhead's offense helped Saquon Barkley earn consecutive Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards, while Trace McSorley became the first quarterback in program history to throw for 3,000 yards in multiple seasons.

He parlayed his work in Happy Valley into a head coaching opportunity at Mississippi State, where he went 14-12 in two seasons. Although his tenure in Starkville was short-lived, the Bulldogs had a productive rushing attack. Quarterback Nick Fitzgerald rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2018, while running back Kylin Hill rushed for 1,350 yards the following season.

Joe Moorhead during his second and final season as head coach at Mississippi State in 2019. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moorhead returned to the coordinator ranks in 2020, joining Mario Cristobal's staff at Oregon. He helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 championship during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. Oregon averaged 423.6 yards and 31.4 points per game in 2021, ranking 24th nationally in rushing (202.4 yards per game).

What I particularly like about Moorhead's offense as it pertains to Nebraska is the way he's incorporated the quarterback's athleticism into a physical running game. His use of formations, motion, misdirection and complementary plays has consistently given defenses fits at multiple stops.

Moorhead operates primarily out of the shotgun, often utilizing a tight end or H-back. One of his foundational running concepts is split-zone, where a tight end works back across the formation to block the backside defender while the offensive line blocks in the opposite direction.

But there are several things Moorhead can do off that initial action. The tight end can bypass the defender and become a receiving option in the flat, while the quarterback reads the defender to determine whether to hand the ball off or keep it. Add a passing option on the perimeter and you've given the defense several things it has to account for on what initially looks like the same play.

Moorhead and his staff at Fordham developed RPO concepts that allowed the quarterback to evaluate the leverage of defenders on one side of the formation before the snap and read a different defender on the other side after the snap. They also incorporated downfield passing options that punished safeties for aggressively supporting the run.

Moorhead's offense can be physical without being predictable. And despite the West Coast influences in his passing game, he's certainly not averse to pushing the ball downfield vertically. Penn State ranked fifth nationally in yards per completion (16.15) in 2016.

I've repeatedly advocated for Nebraska to incorporate more of these concepts into its offense with Anthony Colandrea at quarterback. Moorhead has had considerable success with athletic quarterbacks throughout his career and understands how to incorporate their mobility into the structure of an offense rather than simply relying on them to improvise when protection breaks down.

Moorhead has helped win conference championships at five different programs, has experience coordinating offenses in multiple power conferences and has already proven he understands how to play complementary football in the Big Ten.



I'd be making that phone call.

Mike Yurcich

Last December, I watched tape of several quarterbacks as I tried to identify good options for Nebraska in the transfer portal. As you may recall, I zeroed in on Old Dominion's Colton Joseph, who subsequently transferred to Wisconsin. I also highlighted Youngstown State signal-caller Beau Brungard, although he never entered the portal.

I bring those two up because while evaluating quarterbacks around the country, I particularly liked the systems being run at Old Dominion and Youngstown State and how their coordinators constructed the offenses to accentuate the talents of their dual-threat quarterbacks.

As I've written about previously, Kevin Decker is now thriving at Memphis. The man in charge of the Penguins' offense is Mike Yurcich.

If that name sounds familiar, it's because he spent time as offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State (2013-18), Texas (2020) and Penn State (2021-23), along with a season as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for Ryan Day at Ohio State in 2019.

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Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich talks with a player during Penn State's 2023 spring game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Yurcich worked his way up through the coaching ranks at Saint Francis (Indiana), Indiana, Edinboro and Shippensburg. It was his work as Shippensburg's offensive coordinator that caught the attention of Mike Gundy.

In 2012, Shippensburg led Division II in total offense (529.2 yards per game) and finished second nationally in scoring (46.9) and passing (387.7). Quarterback Zach Zulli threw 54 touchdown passes and won the Harlon Hill Trophy, Division II's equivalent of the Heisman.

Gundy hired Yurcich to replace Todd Monken at Oklahoma State in 2013. Over the next six seasons, the Cowboys averaged 38 points and roughly 478 yards per game, winning at least 10 games four times.

His 2017 offense led the nation in passing (389.2 yards per game), ranked second in total offense (568.9) and fourth in scoring (45.0). Quarterback Mason Rudolph won the Johnny Unitas Award, while receiver James Washington captured the Biletnikoff. The Cowboys featured a 4,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard rusher in Justice Hill.

Yurcich received Broyles Award nominations in both 2016 and 2017.

He spent 2019 working alongside Day and Kevin Wilson at Ohio State, where he coached Justin Fields. Fields threw for 3,273 yards and 40 touchdowns against just three interceptions while finishing as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Yurcich returned to play-calling duties the following season under Tom Herman at Texas. The Longhorns averaged 42.7 points (eighth nationally) and 475.4 yards (19th) per game.

His subsequent tenure at Penn State was a mixed bag and that certainly warrants some scrutiny. The running game struggled in his first season, but the Nittany Lions improved to 35.8 points and 433.6 yards per game in 2022. Yurcich was fired in November 2023 after Penn State's offense struggled in losses to Ohio State and Michigan.

What particularly intrigues me about Yurcich is what he's accomplished the past two seasons at Youngstown State. Beau Brungard was already a talented runner before Yurcich arrived. He threw for 2,141 yards with 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 998 yards and 16 scores in 2024.

In his first season under Yurcich, Brungard threw for 3,234 yards and 26 touchdowns against just three interceptions while rushing for another 1,468 yards and 27 scores. His 4,702 yards of total offense led the FCS, and he became the first player in program history to win the Walter Payton Award, the FCS version of the Heisman Trophy.

Youngstown State went from averaging 27.4 points and 382.2 yards per game in 2024 to 36.6 points and 459.6 yards last season.



Through 11 games this season, the Penguins are averaging 39.9 points (fourth nationally), 471 yards of total offense (eighth), 189.8 rushing yards (22nd) and 281.2 passing yards (ninth).

Brungard has thrown for 2,930 yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for another 830 yards and 13 scores. The Penguins enter the FCS playoffs as the No. 6 seed with an 8-3 record.

Youngstown State quarterback Beau Brungard. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's interesting to compare what Yurcich is doing with Brungard to what he did with Rudolph at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys operated a much more pass-oriented spread offense that took advantage of Rudolph's ability to push the ball vertically to a talented group of receivers.

At Youngstown State, Yurcich has built his shotgun-based offense around the threat Brungard presents as both a runner and a passer. He's incorporated RPOs, quarterback reads and designed quarterback runs with Brungard behind center.

Making the quarterback a legitimate part of the running game changes the numbers for a defense. It also makes defenders more susceptible to play-action and creates opportunities downfield when safeties have to get involved in run support.

Next year's offense needs to accentuate Anthony Colandrea's skill set, obviously, but beyond next season the Huskers have legit running threats in TJ Lateef and incoming five-star recruit Trae Taylor. Both Lateef and Taylor are pass-first quarterbacks, but their mobility is something Matt Rhule has said he wants to feature in his offenses moving forward.

Yurcich has proven he can build an offense around the dual-threat capabilities of his quarterback. Down the line, you have to like the possibility of molding the offense around Taylor's immense arm talent. The Elite 11 MVP and nation's top-ranked quarterback, Taylor rushed for over 1,000 yards as a senior at Millard South. He has the potential to be the ideal marriage between the run-heavy concepts Yurcich utilizes with Brungard and the more pass-oriented spread concepts that he featured with Mason Rudolph when he pushed the ball vertically.

Yurcich has had opportunities to call plays in the Big Ten and Big 12, worked with several accomplished offensive minds and shown he can adapt his offense to his personnel.

His tenure at Penn State shouldn't be glossed over, but it shouldn't overshadow everything else he's accomplished, either. And considering the work he's done with Brungard, I'd be particularly interested in hearing how he'd construct an offense around Colandrea.

Mick Lombardi

Here's a name out of left field that I'm admittedly having a little fun with: San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Mick Lombardi.

Rhule's affinity for the offense Kyle Shanahan runs in San Francisco is well-documented and actually predates his arrival in Lincoln.

In 2019, while still the head coach at Baylor, Rhule spoke enthusiastically about how Shanahan could utilize former Bears receiver Jalen Hurd after the 49ers selected him in the third round of the NFL draft. Rhule envisioned Hurd playing several different positions because of his versatility.

Rhule then referenced San Francisco's use of fullback Kyle Juszczyk while discussing his desire to bring the fullback back to Nebraska in 2023. During his signing day press conference on Dec. 20, 2023, Rhule said, "we would love to be a very diverse offense like the 49ers but somewhat translated to college."

Later in that same press conference, when discussing players like Carter Nelson and Jacory Barney Jr., Rhule emphasized the value of recruiting "unique, position-less players."

San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Mick Lombardi before a 2025 game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I wrote about that philosophy when profiling Nebraska's 2024 recruiting class. Shanahan is one of the brightest offensive minds in all of football. His ability to maximize personnel, manipulate formations and make complementary plays look virtually identical to one another is exceptional.

So if that's the offense Rhule has long envisioned running at Nebraska, why not explore someone who's spent the last three seasons immersed in it?

Lombardi, the son of longtime NFL executive Michael Lombardi, began his coaching career as a student assistant at Fordham (2009-10) before joining Bill Belichick's organization in New England.

He spent four seasons (2013-16) with San Francisco in various capacities, beginning as an assistant to Jim Harbaugh and subsequently working on Greg Roman's offensive staff. He was retained by Jim Tomsula in 2015 and Chip Kelly in 2016.

After spending two seasons with the New York Jets, Lombardi returned to New England in 2019 as assistant quarterbacks coach during Tom Brady's final season with the Patriots. He spent the next two seasons coaching receivers under Josh McDaniels before following him to Las Vegas in 2022 as offensive coordinator.

In their first season together, the Raiders ranked 12th in the NFL in both scoring (23.2 points per game) and total offense (352.5 yards). Josh Jacobs led the league with 1,653 rushing yards, while Davante Adams finished with 1,516 receiving yards. The Raiders became just the fifth team in NFL history to feature a 1,500-yard rusher and receiver in the same season.

Things didn't go nearly as well the following season. McDaniels and Lombardi were both fired after eight games in 2023. It's important to point out that McDaniels was the offensive play-caller.

Shanahan brought Lombardi back to San Francisco as a senior offensive assistant in 2024 before promoting him to quarterbacks coach in February 2025.

The San Francisco 49ers lead the NFL in scoring through 10 games this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When injuries limited Brock Purdy to nine starts last season, Lombardi helped Mac Jones resurrect his career. Jones established career highs in completion percentage (69.6%) and passer rating (97.4) while throwing for 2,151 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight starts.

Through 10 games this season, the 49ers are averaging 31.6 points and 394.1 yards per game, ranking first and second in the NFL, respectively.

I mean, obviously Lombardi is a wild-card candidate that I'm having fun with, but what's also a bit intriguing is the variety of offensive systems he's been exposed to. He spent time around Harbaugh and Roman's physical, multiple running game, Kelly's spread offense and the sophisticated, matchup-oriented passing attack McDaniels utilized in New England.

Now he's spent three seasons learning the intricacies of Shanahan's offense.



Although rooted in the outside zone running game, Shanahan's offense has evolved considerably. He incorporates gap-scheme runs, condensed formations, multiple personnel groupings, extensive motion, misdirection and complementary play-action concepts.

One of the things Nebraska has lacked offensively is the ability to make one play build off another. Shanahan is exceptional at establishing tendencies and subsequently exploiting how defenses react to them.

Football is historically a copy-cat league. Teams and coaches often poach assistants who have been around successful schemes in the hopes that they know the secret sauce and can replicate its effects for them.

I'd be interested in seeing how Lombardi could incorporate some of those principles along with the spread-option concepts he was exposed to under Kelly to take advantage of Colandrea's athleticism and the dual-threat abilities of the rest of Nebraska's quarterback room beyond 2027.

There are obvious concerns. Lombardi hasn't coached at the collegiate level since he was a student assistant at Fordham, and he doesn't have an established résumé as a primary play-caller. There's also no telling whether he'd be interested in leaving the NFL and dealing with all that comes with coaching college football these days.

Again, I'm throwing a dart blindly at the board here, and even if he were a legit target, Lombardi wouldn't be among my top handful of choices. But if Nebraska is willing to invest substantial resources in its next offensive coordinator, the opportunity to call plays and build his own offense at a Big Ten program might appeal to someone like Lombardi looking to further his career.

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