Jewel Rodgers Named the next Nebraska State Poet
Jewel Rodgers, the daughter of Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers, was named by Governor Pillen to be the next Nebraska State Poet. She was selected from four applicants. She is the youngest at 27 years old and the first African American chosen for the position which is renewable after five years.
Jewel is a three-time Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards nominee for Best Performance in Omaha, and a three-time TEDx speaker. She has received numerous accolades, including being a 2022 Union for Contemporary Art Fellow, a 2023 Andy Warhol Populus Fund Grantee, and a 2024 finalist in the Blackberry Peach Poetry Slam. She is also a Teaching Artist with the Nebraska Writers Collective and co-hosts the Nebraska Poetry Society’s monthly Vocal Fry Open Mic. As an interdisciplinary poet, performer, and visual artist, Jewel blends her artistic practice with roles as an urban engagement specialist, youth coach, and spatial practitioner in the Midwest.
Jewel earned a master’s in real estate development from New York University and a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as a Buffet Scholar.
Jewel is the founder of PlaceMade, a resident-led group dedicated to creating community amenities as interim solutions to blight. Through this initiative, she has spearheaded impactful projects such as Tierra Park—a pocket park featuring a pollinator garden and food pantry—and Caden's Corner, a skate ramp and community garden. Alongside these efforts, she serves as a Development Manager at Noddle Companies, where she supports the financial analysis of a wide variety of commercial real estate projects.
State poets lead poetry workshops and discussions in Nebraska schools, libraries and businesses. They are tasked with being ambassadors of the written word for rural and urban residents.
Related Links: Governor Pillen Announcement, Nebraska Examiner article, Blog article, KFOR, KETV
MORE: Javin Wright Returning for Seventh Season with Nebraska
MORE: I-80 Club: Jack Mitchell Explains What He Would Do As King Of The Nebraska Basketball Fans
MORE: Two Incoming Huskers Named State Gatorade Players of the Year
MORE: Blackshirts Facing Major Changes as We Assess the State of Nebraska’s Defense Heading into the 2025 Season
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Major Portal Additions for Nebraska Football & Special Teams Update
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.