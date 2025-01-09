Javin Wright Returning for Seventh Season with Nebraska
An experienced Blackshirt is coming back for Nebraska football.
According to Sean Callahan of Husker Online, linebacker Javin Wright will return for a seventh season. He is believed to be the first-ever seventh-year Husker in program history.
Wright began his career at NU in 2019, but barely played over his first three seasons due to a redshirt and injuries. With a history of blood clots, he underwent surgery in 2021 to correct the condition.
Over the next two seasons, Wright played in 23 games. His best year came in 2023 as he played in all 12 games and made 51 tackles, adding a forced fumble and two interceptions.
Ahead of the 2024 season, coach Matt Rhule announced Wright would be out indefinitely.
"He has a health condition that we're working through," Rhule said. "I'll probably leave it at that, just until he's ready to talk more about it."
Wright eventually returned to play in nine games on the year, including the Pinstripe Bowl victory over Boston College. He totaled 34 tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss with one pass breakup. In the bowl game, Wright led Nebraska with career-high-tying eight tackles, including a half tackle for loss.
While Wright's return is a boost for the Huskers, and a deserved chance to someone that has battled a health issue for years, Nebraska does continue to move pieces around ahead of the looming 105-man roster limit. NU is currently at 17 linebackers and 136 total players.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.