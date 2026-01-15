Matt Rhule Confirms New Addition to Nebraska Football Defensive Staff

Nebraska football has apparently added another piece to its defensive coaching staff.

During coach Matt Rhule's appearance on the Zach Gelb Show on 365 Sports on Wednesday, Rhule added that former Iowa Hawkeye defensive back Miles Taylor will join the Huskers as a safeties coach for the upcoming season. Taylor was most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers as a coaching fellow and was previously a co-defensive coordinator at South Dakota.

Rhule added the announcement of the addition to the coaching staff while discussing the new hires for the defensive staff, including defensive coordinator Rob Aurich and edge coach Roy Manning from San Diego State, defensive line coach Corey Brown from Miami (Ohio), and Taylor from the NFL. Taylor was an Alex G. Spanos Coaching Fellow during the season for Los Angeles, as the position is designed to develop emerging coaching talent by integrating individuals into the team's operations for hands-on experience in various coaching duties.

Nov 24, 2017; Lincoln, NE, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Miles Taylor (19) makes a tackle after the catch on Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Keyan Williams (9) in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Prior to his brief stint in the NFL, Taylor was a four-year letter winner for Nebraska's border-state rivals. The Hawkeye grad played in 50 career games for Iowa, starting 32 while totaling 169 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a half-sack, five pass breakups and an interception. Following his playing career, Taylor joined Iowa's staff as a graduate assistant for the 2018 season, primarily working with the Iowa defense.

Taylor then spent his 2019 summer as the Bill Walsh Defensive intern with the Baltimore Ravens, primarily breaking down preseason practices and scrimmages for the defensive backs and special teams units. Taylor was named the cornerbacks coach at UT-Martin in February 2020 before joining the Coyotes at South Dakota. His first full season in Vermillion was cut short due to COVID in 2020, but his second season, Taylor helped guide South Dakota to the program's second-ever FCS playoff appearance.

Under his guidance, South Dakota true freshman cornerback Myles Harden was named an FCS Freshman All-American and led the nation in passes defended per game. Harden later landed on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. Taylor was promoted to co-defensive coordinator prior to the 2025 season and assisted in the Coyotes' pass game plans.

Miles Taylor coaches during a South Dakota football practice. | South Dakota athletics

Taylor's defenses regularly limited foes at the FCS level, helping lead South Dakota to the FCS playoffs in multiple seasons. The Coyotes' defense held opponents to 20 points per game during its 2022 playoff run and helped earn safety Elijah Reed a spot on the New York Jets undrafted free agent signing list following the 2022 NFL Draft. South Dakota would also make deep playoff runs in 2023 and 2024, making the FC quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively.

Nebraska football's staff now features three coaches assigned to the defensive backs, as Addison Williams returns for another season as the secondary coach. Adam DiMichele is still listed on the Huskers' official staff page as an assistant secondary/safeties coach. Taylor will join Aurich and Manning as new additions to the defensive staff, as Nebraska appears to have rounded out its hires for the 2026 season. The Huskers may have more movement happening, however, as special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler was identified as a potential addition to the USC coaching staff.

