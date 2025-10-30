Why USC's Tight Ends Are The Trojans Quiet Secret Weapon
The No. 23 USC Trojans are seven games through the season, and sit at 5-2 heading into their week 10 road contest at the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
With this season presenting returning and breakout players, one of the biggest offensive takeaways has been the significance of two tight ends.
While tight end Lake McRee is in his final season with USC, sophomore tight end Walker Lyons has found McRee's experience, and talent, to be a stepping stone in Lyons' future with the Trojans.
Walker Lyons Details the “Little Things” He’s Learned From Lake McRee
This season, McRee has recorded 307 receiving yards on 18 receptions and two touchdowns. Lyons offseason development translated early on with his first career touchdown against Georgia Southern. Through seven games, Lyons has recorded 174 receiving yards on 13 receptions and two touchdowns.
With McRee in his final year of eligibility with USC, McRee's experience through the years has allowed Lyons to develop his own game, and learn the little things from the veteran tight end.
"I think we get the same coaching points from our coaches, but I think there's just like little things like, you know, hand placement, gap scheme or how to set up collecting a D-end, versus blocking a cut off, just the little things he's given me," Lyons said after Tuesday's practice. "He's continued to give me (tips) just because he's played a lot of snaps, so I appreciate it and it's super helpful."
McRee has worn the Cardinal and Gold for all five of his collegiate seasons, and was apart of some of the programs recent turning points, including coach Lincoln Riley's entrance to Los Angeles as head coach, and their first season in the Big Ten last season.
Although McRee has been with the Trojans for five years, his career has not been perfect, facing multiple injuries and setbacks leading up to his final season.
As one of the older upperclassmen on the roster, McRee's knowledge and experience paves way for the generations of tight ends behind him, including Lyons and tight end Carson Tabaracci.
"It feels like he's in his fifth year," Lyons said. "I think he has a lot of information for me that I'm just trying to soak up before that leadership is gone. And then hopefully I can help some of the younger guys who we have coming in or we have right now. So I think he's taught me a lot."
What to Expect From Lyons Through This Season
Both tight ends have paired well together on the field to elevate Riley's offense, whether it's being reliable targets for quarterback Jayden Maiava, or or delivering key blocks to move the chains.
The duo has established themselves as a talented position group field that consistently contributes to this season's well-balanced attack.
When Lyons was asked what he wanted to focus on the rest of the season, he emphasized the key to finishing strong is capitalizing, especially in receiving situations and being physical on the field.
"I think for me personally, I just want to focus on definitely, more yards after catch opportunities, and just taking physicality up a notch even further," Lyons said.
The Trojans have five Big Ten conference matchups remaining, their final stretch of the season, and will look to continue their consistent season performance into the remaining contests.