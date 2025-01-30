All Huskers

Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen: 'Not Going to Call It a Spring Game' for Husker Football

Troy Dannen spoke on Wednesday's Sports Nightly that the traditional Red-White Spring Game could change for Nebraska football.

Austin Jacobsen

The team enters the field prior to the 2024 Nebraska football spring game.
The team enters the field prior to the 2024 Nebraska football spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
Troy Dannen's big Wednesday continued on his monthly appearance on Sports Nightly.

After a day filled with commemorative radio booth renames, volleyball coach retirings and hirings, Dannen dropped more information regarding the Nebraska football Red-White Spring Game. The contest is annually held for the final day of spring practices usually in late April or early May.

Dannen spoke on Sports Nightly that the Husker football program would hold its final spring practice on April 26, but warned fans not to get attached to the usual ceremony and fanfare attached to the day.

Dylan Raiola throws a touchdown pass during the 2024 Nebraska football Red-White spring game.
Dylan Raiola throws a touchdown pass during the 2024 Nebraska football Red-White spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

"I am not going to call it a game," Dannen said. "Do not expect it to be a 'spring game' because I do not expect it to be a game. I don't know what it's going to be yet - really that's Matt (Rhule's) call."

The Huskers annually have held a Red-White scrimmage with two teams that competed in a game-like format to celebrate the final day of spring practices. Nebraska football would sell tickets - usually at discounted prices - for the event to be held at Memorial Stadium, with regular releases for season-ticket holders and the general public to follow.

However, with the changes arriving to college football with the new 105-man roster rule, Nebraska has had to trim its past roster that hovered closer to 150 players down to 130 for the start of spring practices. Matt Rhule and the Huskers may have elected to opt away from the traditional Spring Game because of the numbers change. Dannen agreed with that philosophy, citing the growing national standard across college football.

Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen speaks at the annual "A Night At The Lied" event April 28, 2024.
Nebraska athletic director Troy Dannen speaks at the annual "A Night At The Lied" event April 28, 2024. / Nebraska Athletics

"True games as we've know them in the spring are falling by the wayside for a lot of reasons, but there will be something," Dannen said. 

Dannen did add that Nebraska fans would still be included for the final day of spring practices, but that a traditional spring game may not look the same way as it had in past iterations. The Red-White Spring Game was usually held on a Saturday at Memorial Stadium and included a full gameday-like atmosphere - including a radio broadcast across the Huskers Radio Network. Dannen did add that an option included a "fall sports preview" where volleyball, soccer, and other athletics would also take part.

"It's going to be the 26th of April, so we can at least circle the date and figure out what that looks like down the line," he said. 

Dante Dowdell breaks free for a 49-yard touchdown run during the 2024 Nebraska football Red-White Spring Game.
Dante Dowdell breaks free for a 49-yard touchdown run during the 2024 Nebraska football Red-White Spring Game. / Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Injuries were a key reason for a change in the Spring Game format from last year according to Dannen, who cited the pair of ACL injuries suffered in last year's contest. The athletic director also feared a competitive advantage for opposing teams, allowing conference foes a chance to take a glimpse at how Nebraska's new look offense and defense might function with new players from the transfer portal and recruitment.

"It's a different era from a compensation stand point and NIL-era, transfer portal opens right after the spring dates," Dannen said. "I expect something that's not televised, but there will be a celebration of our athletes and we'll get to see some skills and see what they're got from there."

For now, Husker fans will have to wait to see what Nebraska will do with their April 26 date.

Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

