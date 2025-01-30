Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen: 'Not Going to Call It a Spring Game' for Husker Football
Troy Dannen's big Wednesday continued on his monthly appearance on Sports Nightly.
After a day filled with commemorative radio booth renames, volleyball coach retirings and hirings, Dannen dropped more information regarding the Nebraska football Red-White Spring Game. The contest is annually held for the final day of spring practices usually in late April or early May.
Dannen spoke on Sports Nightly that the Husker football program would hold its final spring practice on April 26, but warned fans not to get attached to the usual ceremony and fanfare attached to the day.
"I am not going to call it a game," Dannen said. "Do not expect it to be a 'spring game' because I do not expect it to be a game. I don't know what it's going to be yet - really that's Matt (Rhule's) call."
The Huskers annually have held a Red-White scrimmage with two teams that competed in a game-like format to celebrate the final day of spring practices. Nebraska football would sell tickets - usually at discounted prices - for the event to be held at Memorial Stadium, with regular releases for season-ticket holders and the general public to follow.
However, with the changes arriving to college football with the new 105-man roster rule, Nebraska has had to trim its past roster that hovered closer to 150 players down to 130 for the start of spring practices. Matt Rhule and the Huskers may have elected to opt away from the traditional Spring Game because of the numbers change. Dannen agreed with that philosophy, citing the growing national standard across college football.
"True games as we've know them in the spring are falling by the wayside for a lot of reasons, but there will be something," Dannen said.
Dannen did add that Nebraska fans would still be included for the final day of spring practices, but that a traditional spring game may not look the same way as it had in past iterations. The Red-White Spring Game was usually held on a Saturday at Memorial Stadium and included a full gameday-like atmosphere - including a radio broadcast across the Huskers Radio Network. Dannen did add that an option included a "fall sports preview" where volleyball, soccer, and other athletics would also take part.
"It's going to be the 26th of April, so we can at least circle the date and figure out what that looks like down the line," he said.
Injuries were a key reason for a change in the Spring Game format from last year according to Dannen, who cited the pair of ACL injuries suffered in last year's contest. The athletic director also feared a competitive advantage for opposing teams, allowing conference foes a chance to take a glimpse at how Nebraska's new look offense and defense might function with new players from the transfer portal and recruitment.
"It's a different era from a compensation stand point and NIL-era, transfer portal opens right after the spring dates," Dannen said. "I expect something that's not televised, but there will be a celebration of our athletes and we'll get to see some skills and see what they're got from there."
For now, Husker fans will have to wait to see what Nebraska will do with their April 26 date.
MORE: Troy Dannen: Hiring Dani Busboom Kelly a 'No Brainer' for Nebraska Volleyball
MORE: Adam Carriker Gut Reaction: John Cook Retires & Dani Busboom Kelly Is Nebraska's New Volleyball Coach
MORE: I-80 Club: Special Announcement, John Cook's Retirement, & Nebrasketball's Continued Struggles
MORE: Social Media Reacts to Emotional Nebraska Volleyball Coaching Change
MORE: Dani Busboom Kelly Named New Nebraska Volleyball Coach, Replacing John Cook
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.