Matt Rhule’s McAfee Comments Set the Stage for Nebraska vs. Michigan
After a non-conference schedule that saw Nebraska outscore opponents 147-24, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule joined The Pat McAfee Show to preview what's sure to be one of the biggest games of the Huskers’ season.
A weekly guest on the show, his typical recap of the week prior quickly made way for a look ahead at Michigan, after Nebraska's 59-7 win over HCU. From confidence in his quarterback, to the challenge of stopping the run, to the ‘pivotal’ decision to bring Dana Holgorsen to Lincoln, here’s everything Rhule had to say.
As Michigan comes to Lincoln ranked No. 21 in the AP Poll, Matt Rhule knows his team is in for a fight, but that doesn’t diminish his confidence in Nebraska’s chance to win the game. Asked about his mindset heading into the matchup, he said, “We think we have a pretty good team, so we’re expecting a heck of a game.”
Despite playing at home, the Huskers enter as two-point underdogs. Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. CDT kickoff on CBS gives Nebraska a national stage to prove itself and to push forward what’s quickly becoming a budding rivalry.
When the conversation turned to the “Bussin’ Bowl Trophy,” created by former NFL players Taylor Lewan (Michigan) and Will Compton (Nebraska), Rhule called the matchup, “What the Big Ten should be all about.” With the stakes clear, attention quickly shifted to the on-field challenges awaiting Nebraska against Michigan’s physical style of play.
Through three weeks, Michigan running back Justice Haynes leads the Big Ten with 388 rushing yards, and he’s at the center of Nebraska’s defensive game plan. But for Matt Rhule, it’s not just Haynes. It’s the combination of his skill with Michigan’s quarterback run game that creates the real challenge. “We’re facing a whole different animal,” Rhule said, after McAfee noted the tall task awaiting his defense on Saturday.
Michigan’s physical, run-heavy identity goes straight at what many have viewed as Nebraska’s biggest vulnerability. That puts defensive coordinator John Butler’s unit squarely in the spotlight. In the Big Ten, games are decided in the trenches, and Rhule’s concern about stopping the run may well decide who walks out of Memorial Stadium victorious.
With concerns addressed, Rhule shifted to Nebraska’s strengths. Through three games, the Huskers are averaging more than 366 passing yards per contest, nearly 140 more than last season, a clear sign of Dana Holgorsen’s early impact. When asked about his offensive coordinator, Rhule didn’t hold back. “I think it was pivotal,” he said, pointing to the partnership between Holgorsen and Raiola as a foundation for success.
Holgorsen’s offensive creativity, paired with Raiola’s poise, has given Nebraska a new identity. Rhule praised his quarterback’s ability to operate at a higher level, noting that Raiola is able to “play chess” while defenses are left playing checkers. Looking ahead to Saturday, he added, “It’ll be a great chess match, him versus the Michigan defense.”
Rhule’s words paint a picture of an offense gaining confidence and rhythm at just the right time. If that momentum carries over into Saturday, Nebraska will have its best chance in years to snap its drought against ranked opponents.
While it’s easy to call this just another game, Rhule made it clear he knows the opportunity his team is presented. From stopping the run to being efficient on offense, come Saturday, clarity will be offered on who the Huskers truly are in 2025.
With the country watching, a win would signal Nebraska’s arrival as a legitimate contender.
