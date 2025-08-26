Matt Rhule Says Nebraska is 'Locked In' for Cincinnati, Discusses Blackshirts, Position Battles, Preparation
LINCOLN—Talking season is coming to a close, and so is "the longest camp ever" for Nebraska football.
Matt Rhule met with the media for the final time ahead of the season opener, coming up Thursday against Cincinnati in Kansas City. He said there is a ton of excitement around the program to get the season underway.
"I want them to be really excited," Rhule said. "We've worked really hard. This has been like the longest camp ever. The last two practices, I've ended a few minutes early."
Rhule said he doesn't consider this game to be a neutral site contest.
"Arrowhead seems like part of our DNA, our footprint," Rhule said. "This feels like a home game-lite. I expect to have the same home game intensity, maybe even more-so because we're more excited as fan base to see this team for the first time."
This isn't the first time Nebraska has opened against a Power Four/Five opponent in the Rhule era. His first game as the Husker head coach was on the road at Minnesota in 2023.
"I like playing a Power Four team to start," Rhule said. "I think it makes your camp much more intentional. I feel like we should have won (the Minnesota game). I didn't have us as ready for the crowd noise and all the things the Gold Out at Minnesota would have.
"I have gotten the team ready, in terms of situationally, we should be prepared for anything. To their part, they are focused and paid a lot of attention to detail."
Rhule said the level of focus has been "great" in the lead-up to the season opener.
"I think they wanna play," Rhule said. "It's very evident. A very mature team. We've been very locked in. Hopefully we continue that."
Rhule discussed the Blackshirts. Ten players received the honor on Monday, which is short of the number that will take the field for the defense.
"We haven't wanted to make it a 13, 14, 15 person participation trophy type deal," Rhule said. "Talking to coach Osborne and some of the older guys, at its purest form, it was just, hey the starters."
As for the battle for the final Blackshirt, Rhule said it will come down to defensive tackle between Jaylen George and Keona Davis. In another position battle, Rhule said a decision has been made for place kicker.
"I think Kyle (Cunanan) will go out and kick for us first. He would be the starter as of today," Rhule said. "Both Tristan (Alvano) and John (Hohl) have been battling to be the kickoff person. Kyle would also be the backup punter."
The team will practice Tuesday evening. Wednesday's schedule will include breakfast in Lincoln and go through a walk through. After lunch, the team will bus down to Kansas City. Rhule said about 80 players will be on the travel squad, with non-participating guys and injured players heading down on Thursday. A few players who are injured but would have a tough time standing for the duration of the game won't be making the trip.
Rhule also discussed a couple of former players that have reportedly made their respective 53-man rosters in the NFL.
"(Thomas) Fidone's very special to my family. They're like the biggest Fidone fans," Rhule said. "I think the most important thing is they had a really deep tight end room; he had a really good camp. Even if he didn't make that team, he was gonna make a team."
"John Bullock, I made a point to our team, we released a video where I said something like, 'the process is undefeated for those who who won't be defeated.' I was talking about John Bullock," Rhule said.
Rhule's full appearance is below. Continue scrolling for more coverage from Tuesday, the Cincinnati side, and notes on the teams.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
