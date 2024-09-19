Illinois Football Coach Bret Bielema: Nebraska's 'High Football IQ Crowd' Will Challenge Illini
Bret Bielema respects what Matt Rhule is building at Nebraska.
"I have known Matt all the way back to the Temple days. I've got to know him now since being in the league a little bit. Just a really good ball coach," Bielema said during his Tuesday press comments. "Just a really good ball coach. (He) bases it on fundamentals - he builds the team in the right way."
Bielema added that he was excited to see that the former football "legends" of the program have been incorporated back into the program behind Rhule, saying that allowing Tom Osborne and other football alums to assist Nebraska is an "intelligent decision." His Illinois Fighting Illini will face a stiff test visiting Lincoln on Friday night.
The former Wisconsin coach shared his admiration for Nebraska's program overall, recounting stories of his days as the Kansas State defensive coordinator and Badgers coach and his matchups with the Huskers. He added that former Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez allowed former NU coach Frank Solich to visit Bielema in 2003, a few seasons following the coordinator's game in which the Wildcats' upset Nebraska in Memorial Stadium.
The coach added Tuesday that he was excited to be a part of a historic night at the home of the "Sea of Red."
"400 straight sellouts - I don't know how many people can be a part of 400 straight things but we're getting the opportunity to be number 400," Bielema said. "An unbelievable fan base. I remember the first time I ever went there - I was a young linebackers coach at the University of Iowa - had never seen it, never heard it, never been a part of it. (We) became very educated in it in a short amount of time. It is a high football IQ crowd. They know what's going on."
BIelema continued that noise will be a factor throughout the game, and that his team is "loving the challenge." The coach added he was excited to see him team enter Big Ten Conference play, and stated that the ranked-versus-ranked matchup provides a "unique" energy for the contest. When asked about the freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola, Bielema offered high praise and little bulletin board material.
"The preparation from last year's game - a lot of the same coaches - but he brings a different element immediately. He's a very talented young man that's got incredible awareness. Very talented, got a great deep ball throw... they maximize him and use him pretty well. There's some things you can literally see him getting better on every series," Bielema said.
The Illinois defense has been opportunistic so far this season, forcing nine turnovers and hopes to prey on the young quarterback's inexperience in the Big Ten. Bielema holds a 4-2 advantage over the Cornhuskers in his head coaching tenure, with two of the victories coming as the lead man at Illinois.
The Huskers and Fighting Illini will meet up in Lincoln on Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m. CDT.
