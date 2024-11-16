McMaster's Keys to the Game: Nebraska Football at USC
Matt McMaster offers his three keys for the Huskers to see success Saturday against the Trojans.
Take the Easy Passes
I like Dylan Raiola a lot. He’s got cannon of an arm, he’s got good mobility and has emerged as a great leader. He’s got the athleticism and ability to make just about any throw and consistently says the right thing.
Through his and the offense's struggles, he’s refused to be a distraction toward the team. But the young gunslinger still has a long road to travel before he emerges as the high caliber NFL prospect we believe him to be.
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are hoping that newly appointed offensive coordinator will be able to unlock something that predecessor Marcus Satterfield was unable to. Watching the tape, it’s clear to me that Raiola consistently has his eyes down the field. He’s looking for the big play every play.
I don’t think this quality is necessarily a bad thing. I’d much rather have my quarterback looking down field than turning into a check-down Charlie but there’s nothing wrong with a 4-yard throw. There’s nothing wrong with pitching it out to your wide open first read even if it’s just a short game.
I’m not saying they need to coach the aggressiveness out of Raiola. That aggressiveness and wanting to push the ball down the field is why he was one of the top recruits of his class but there’s a big difference between 3rd and 6 and 3rd and 2. It’s so much harder for a defense to anticipate a play on 2nd and 4 compared to 2nd and 8.
A key not only for this game but the rest of the season is to take the layups. Get into a rhythm and then let the ball rip down the field.
It’s vitally important to emphasize that it's not just on Raiola to make these throws but for Dana Holgorsen to scheme these passes open to execute.
Pressure the Quarterback
Something that’s gone under the radar, thanks to the struggles the Big Red have undergone over the last month, is the massive change USC made two weeks ago.
After a disappointing season, Lincoln Riley has opted to change who's taking the snaps under center for his program. Jayden Maiava will take the place of Miller Moss. Maiava is redshirt sophomore who’s a transfer from UNLV. During his time as the Rebels starting quarterback Maiava threw for over 3,000 yards, with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 14 games.
Maiava is not inexperienced but this Nebraska defense is one of the best defenses he’s ever played. Maiava will also make his first start under center in almost a year in a game that the head coach Lincoln Riley seemingly must win to get his seat cooler.
A lot of pressure will be on Maiava to perform as his team's postseason hopes and head coach's impending future lies on his shoulders. Because of this, the Blackshirts need to bring the pressure. The best way to rattle a new starter is to be in his face for 60 minutes.
Maiava isn’t green, but he hasn’t played an organized game in nearly 12 months. To say that there will be rust to shake off is an understatement and the best way to take advantage is to BLITZ BLITZ BLITZ.
Disciplined Pass Coverage
This isn’t breaking news but USC likes to throw the football. They rank second to last in the country in rushes per game and 8th in passes per game. They’re averaging 40 passing attempts per contest and nearly 300 passing yards a game.
This Nebraska secondary needs to buckle down. The Trojans have talented wideouts Luke Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon who can blow right by you.
At this point and time, the Nebraska offense cannot be relied on to score 30 points in a game. They have not done so since week 3 against Northern Iowa. A bust in coverage from the Nebraska secondary could single-handedly lose the game for the Big Red.
The back half of this defense needs to have a good game or Matt Rhule will move to 0-8 in bowl clinching games.
