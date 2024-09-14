McMaster's Big Ten Football Power Rankings After Week 2
Now that the season has had a couple weeks play out for most teams, Matt McMaster has released his first Big Ten Football Power Rankings.
18. UCLA (1-0)
The Bruins looked terrible in their three-point win at Hawai'i.
Week 2: OFF
Week 3: vs. Indiana
17. Northwestern (1-1)
The Wildcat defense looks really good but the offense is the opposite story. Despite having solid weapons and a serviceable offensive line they have the worst QB situation in the conference. After Mike Wright’s abysmal performance against Duke, which cost them the game, David Braun is replacing him with Redshirt Sophomore gunslinger Jack Lausch.
Week 2: LOSS 26-20 vs. Duke (OT)
Week 3: vs. Eastern Illinois
16. Maryland (1-1)
The Terrapins bludgeoned UConn but couldn’t carry that momentum into last week's game against Michigan State.
Week 2: LOSS 27-24 vs. Michigan State
Week 3: at Virginia
15. Minnesota (1-1)
The Golden Gophers bounced back after a tough loss to North Carolina but still have work to do to climb these rankings.
Week 2: WIN 48-0 vs. Rhode Island
Week 3: vs. Nevada
14. Purdue (1-0)
The Boilermakers have their first true test of the season when they welcome the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish this Saturday.
Week 2: OFF
Week 3: vs. No. 18 Notre Dame
13. Michigan State (2-0)
For a team whose win total to begin the season was set at 4.5, the Spartans have been impressive. They held off a competitive Florida Atlantic team in week one and then went to Maryland as an eight point underdog and got the win. It’s hard to get overly excited about this MSU squad but they’ve surprised many to begin the year.
Week 2: WIN 27-24 at Maryland
Week 3: vs. Prairie View A&M
12. Wisconsin (2-0)
Despite starting the season perfect, the Badgers have been unimpressive in their wins against Western Michigan and South Dakota. At the end of the day, I don’t think quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has the ability to run Luke Fickell’s offense.
Week 2: WIN 27-13 vs. South Dakota
Week 3: vs. No. 4 Alabama
11. Indiana (2-0)
Looked good against lesser opponents.
Week 2: WIN 77-3 vs. Western Illinois
Week 3: at UCLA
10. Washington (2-0)
Same as Indiana.
Week 2: WIN 30-9 vs. Eastern Michigan
Week 3: vs. Washington State
9. Iowa (1-1)
Nothing to say other than it’s the same old, same old for the Hawkeyes. Running back Kaleb Johnson is great but Iowa’s incredible defense is still being let down by poor quarterback play.
Week 2: LOSS 20-19 vs. Iowa State
Week 3: vs. Troy
8. Illinois (2-0)
Illinois is the definition of a Bret Bielema team. They’re tough, hard nosed, and disciplined. Quarterback Luke Altmeyer is much improved from last season and this defense is on par with some of the best in the Big Ten.
Week 2: WIN 23-17 vs. No. 19 Kansas
Week 3: vs. Central Michigan
7. Nebraska (2-0)
The defense picked up we’re they left off from last season and true freshman Dylan Raiola is playing well above his years. After the Huskers' 28-10 victory over Colorado, they’re rightfully ranked in the top half this week.
Week 2: WIN 48-10 vs. Colorado
Week 3: vs. Northern Iowa
6. Rutgers (2-0)
This is a tough football team. The Scarlet Knights have above average lines on both sides of the ball and have Doake Walker Award hopeful Kyle Monongai in their backfield. If quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis can continue to improve, Rutgers will see a number by their name this season.
Week 2: WIN 49-17 vs. Akron
Week 3: OFF
5. Michigan (1-1)
t’s been a tough start for the defending champs after being obliterated 31-12 at the hands of the Texas Longhorns. It goes without saying that this is not the Wolverines of last season but Sherrone Moore and Michigan need to rediscover their identity quickly if they’re to make it back to the College Football Playoff.
Week 2: LOSS 31-12 vs. No. 3 Texas
Week 3: vs. Arkansas State
4. Oregon (2-0)
The Ducks have stumbled out of the gates but still have two wins. They nearly were victims to one of the biggest upsets in college football history to Idaho and nearly lost to - albeit a solid team - Boise State. With how much talent and good coaching this team has, their margin of victory through two weeks should be way higher than 13.
Week 2: WIN 37-34 vs. Boise State
Week 3: at Oregon State
3. Penn State (2-0)
I’ll give Bowling Green a ton of credit. They gave the Nittany Lions a run for their money in one of the toughest places to play in the country, but Penn State’s defense buckled down in the second half and got the job done. I was more encouraged by Drew Allar’s performance against West Virginia, but he still stands as one of the three best quarterbacks in the conference. Their running back Nick Singleton is a superstar who's run for 233 yards in 26 attempts (8.9 YPC) through two games.
Week 2: WIN 34-27 vs. Bowling Green
Week 3: vs. OFF
2. USC (2-0)
The Trojan defense is the surprise of the season in college football. Lincoln Riley did a stellar job bolstering his defensive coaching staff with former UCLA defensive coordinator D’anton Lynn at the same position and former North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz as the linebackers coach. They, along with the rest of the defensive staff, have unlocked the tremendous amount of talent they have on that end of the ball. USC currently has the best win in the conference with a 27-20 victory over LSU in week 1.
Week 2: WIN 48-0 vs. Utah State
Week 3: OFF
1. OSU (2-0)
The Buckeyes have played no one but are handling business. They’ve outscored their opponents 108-6 and haven't allowed a touchdown. They’re not only the best team in the conference but the best team in the nation.
Week 2: WIN 56-0 vs. Western Michigan
Week 3: OFF
