Nebraska Could Pursue Kansas State Transfer Running Back Dylan Edwards
The offseason's transfer market received a jolt over the weekend, as Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. The move, which comes as Edwards redshirts the remainder of the 2025 season, immediately makes the dynamic all-purpose back one of the most coveted playmakers available.
While a host of elite programs are expected to line up for the former four-star recruit, early buzz suggests the Nebraska Cornhuskers are poised to make a significant push.
Edwards, a Kansas native, had a complicated second stint with the Wildcats. After shining during the 2024 season, his 2025 campaign was derailed by an early-season injury that ultimately limited him to just four games. Now, the player known for his breakaway speed and versatility in the passing game is seeking a fresh start and a chance to be the centerpiece of a new offense.
Across his three seasons at Colorado and Kansas State, Edwards has established himself as a dynamic, all-purpose threat, accumulating 1,072 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 184 carries, maintaining a strong 5.8 yards per carry average. His versatility extends to the passing game, where he has recorded 58 receptions for 449 yards and six receiving touchdowns.
The peak of his efficiency came during the 2024 season at K-State, where he averaged an explosive 7.4 yards per rush and earned Offensive MVP honors in the Rate Bowl. Though his 2025 season was cut short after four games (205 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns), Edwards’ career totals of 15 total touchdowns and 2,083 all-purpose yards underscore the high level of production he brings to the transfer portal.
For Matt Rhule and the Huskers, the potential addition of Edwards would be a game-changer. Nebraska's ground game has been searching for an explosive threat, and Edwards' ability to create big plays from anywhere on the field could be the final piece of the offensive puzzle heading into the crucial 2026 season. Reports indicate that a connection with the Huskers' staff is already strong, setting up a likely bidding war that could dramatically reshape the Big Ten.
Nebraska's interest in Edwards is also centered on bolstering their backfield depth and adding a crucial complementary dimension to their running back unit. While players like Emmett Johnson provide a foundation, the depth behind him, which includes younger talents like Mekhi Nelson and Isaiah Mozee, is relatively inexperienced.
There is also no guarantee that Johnson, fresh off of 100-yards receiving and 100-yards rushing against UCLA, will return in 2026. This ratchets up the need for a proven replacement.
Edwards would provide an instant impact, immediately slotting in as a co-starter or high-usage number two back, which dramatically reduces the pressure on the developing younger players. Critically, his profile as a "lightning" back, known for his elite speed and receiving prowess, offers a distinct contrast to the skill sets of the other runners, giving the offensive coordinator greater flexibility to create advantageous personnel groupings and keep the attack dynamic.
Another major factor driving Nebraska's interest is Rhule's proven recruitment history and the pre-existing relationship with Edwards. The connection is not new; when Edwards initially entered the transfer portal after leaving Colorado, Nebraska was reportedly among the finalists and considered a strong contender before he ultimately chose Kansas State.
This prior intense pursuit suggests the Husker coaching staff, led by Rhule, has already laid a strong foundation and established rapport, which should make this new recruitment process smoother and more direct. Furthermore, Rhule's well-documented emphasis on program culture and player development is a significant drawing card, offering Edwards a potentially stable and attractive environment in which to thrive following his second transfer.
Edwards represents an immediate, high-value acquisition for Nebraska, offering a proven, dynamic, and versatile running back capable of dramatically upgrading the team's offensive explosiveness. His addition directly addresses a key depth need in the backfield and provides a player who can immediately compete for a starting role in the highly competitive Big Ten.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.