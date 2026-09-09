

Nebraska nickel back Donovan Jones witnessed, all too well, what happened on Ohio’s stunning first play of the game Saturday.



Ohio quarterback Nick Poulos connected on a short pass over the middle to Riley Neer, who had plenty of open real estate ahead of him. Neer ran the ball to the Huskers’ 7-yard line, just 12 seconds into the game.

One play, 68 yards.



Ohio scored two plays later.

“The response obviously it was like two or three plays, first drive, but it was like nobody really got bummed out on the sideline,” Jones said after practice Tuesday, talking about the Huskers' 49-21 win Saturday.



“We talked about it for a little bit, moved on, just ready to get back out there on that next drive.”

That might be the best lesson Nebraska took out of that shocking first play. What happened, happened. More important is what Nebraska took away from that start. The Huskers regrouped and while Ohio scored field goals on its next two drives, the defense shut down the Bobcats until early in the fourth quarter when they scored another touchdown.

Mekhi Nelson's 51-yard score in the fourth quarter came after the Husker defense's only major stumble of the second half: allowing a 10-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coaches talk all the time about teaching moments in a football game. That opening play from Ohio was a doozy. The best lesson wasn’t necessarily X’s and O’s. It was more mindset. What can Nebraska take away from this moment?



Will the Huskers see the lessons learned as the season progresses?

Stunning start

Nebraska came into the season with such high hopes with its new defensive coordinator, who arrived in Lincoln with a track record of success.

“I think it definitely got better throughout [the game], like obviously there was just things in the beginning,” said Jones, who had four tackles, two pass breakups and a tipped pass that was intercepted by Rex Guthrie.

“I just think also just the whole defense was having little mistakes just throughout the whole game that we need to clean up which is going to happen a little bit early but we’ve had a lot of months to do it.

Nebraska defensive back Rex Guthrie intercepts an Ohio pass that was tipped by Donovan Jones (8) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I know it’s a new scheme and everything, but like just having everybody dial in more on film, asking questions about plays, like myself included, just like I have a new role playing at nickel right now. So, just doing new things.”

Interesting philosophy from Aurich

Aurich talked Tuesday about the need for the Huskers to play at full speed, even if that means some missed tackles.

“He wants us all to just play confident and fearless,” Jones said. “Don’t go out there if you’re going to be scared. Go out there and like how you said, he doesn’t care if you miss tackles. Just go full speed cuz you know you got people coming right behind you that are going to be there if you miss.”

Another lesson learned. “There’s room to grow after every play, every game,” said Jones, a junior from Omaha North High. “And I just think Coach Aurich has that mindset of like you have to go out there and be in a dark place and you have to just be ready to make a play when your time comes and just go out there and like how you said, fearless.”

A dark place? Needs some explanation.



“If you had anything bad that happened in your life, you just put it out there on the field and go back to your why, and why you’re playing this game,” Jones said. “Why would I go out there and not give it my all? Not go out there and fly to the ball?”

Jones said pressure of the first game was welcomed, even with that sketchy start. “I think it’s good for all that [high-stress downs and the way the game started] and it’s good to start like that, not just if people were expecting a blowout or something,” Jones said.

“So, I’m just glad that’s a really good team and I’m glad we got to play them first and then all these next couple teams are good, too, and they all have their little things that they’re really good at.”

Jones talked about senior defensive back Jamir Conn and what he has done and what he means to the team.

Jamir Conn assists on a tackle last season against Northwestern. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“All his preparation and training it’s just a matter of time once you get out there it’s going to work out for you as long as you stay consistent and he does,” Jones said.

“He takes this game really serious, which he should. He has the talent for it. His film [work], on the field, after practice. He’s dialed in.

“He took on his leader role and he’s just only going up. He got everybody together before the game once we got back in the locker room and he had a little speech that got everybody going and he’s just a true leader.”

The Jones family travels

Jones’ brother, Darion, played his first college game Saturday for Iowa against Northern Illinois. “My mom came to the [Nebraska] game. My dad went to my brother’s first game,” Jones said.



“They enjoy it. I know it’s probably tough not being able to go to both but they understand it’s a blessing to be like that.”



This week? Mom and Dad are switching. Mom is going to see the Hawkeyes play rival Iowa State and Dad will be in Lincoln as the Huskers play Bowling Green.



“They enjoy it. I know it’s probably tough not being able to go to both, but they understand it’s a blessing to be like that.”

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