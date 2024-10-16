Big Ten Network Breaks Down Nebraska Football at Indiana
Nebraska football is just days away from another shot at getting that first win over a ranked opponent since the Mike Riley era.
The Huskers have lost 25 straight games to Top 25 teams since 2016. That's the second-longest active streak among power conference teams, only trailing the 40 straight by Rutgers.
On Wednesday, the Big Ten Network's "B1G Today" looked at Nebraska's Saturday game at No. 16 Indiana. Dave Revsine and Ashley Adamson discussed the game as part of the show's "B1G Story".
"This IU story has captured everyone's imagination," Revsine began. "It's pretty amazing to think that they are unbeaten at this point."
The Hoosiers are undefeated through six games for the first time since 1967. The Huskers, however, are an overtime away from also being unblemished.
"The thing I'm most focused on is that Indiana offense, which has been absolutely fabulous, against a Nebraska defense, which has been airtight for most of this year," Revsine said.
Indiana is top 10 in the nation in total offense, passing offense, third down conversation percentage, and scoring. Nebraska is top in the nation in rushing defense, sacks, and red zone defense.
"It's strength on strength," Adamson said. "This is the game that may teach us potentially the most in week eight."
Adamson said Indiana is now dealing with raised expectations, from just getting to a bowl game in Curt Cignetti's first season so already being bowl eligible at the midway point of the season.
"When you win games, the games get bigger. That's exactly what has happened in Bloomington. They have passed every test since Curt Cignetti has taken over, but obviously, Dave, as you look at the schedule and it starts Saturday with Nebraska, those tests are about to get harder," Adamson said.
Heading into week eight, none of the teams to have faced Indiana currently hold a winning record—16-20 overall. Of the final six games, four currently have winning records—22-15 overall, including 5-1 Nebraska.
"The question for me is what does Nebraska look like," Adamson said. "Dylan Raiola, we've seen him show up in big moments but what does he look like on the road in a big time environment on Saturday."
Raiola is 1-0 at the collegiate level in road games, having led the 28-10 win at Purdue at the end of September.
Revsine pointed out Nebraska's need to clean up the special teams. NU is last in the country in allowing both punts and kicks to be blocked.
"That's a very significant warning sign that you've got a little bit of work to do there in special teams," Revsine said.
As for the offense, Revsine wondered how good Nebraska is.
"Are they great? Is this a great run game? I don't think it's a great run game," Revsine said. "I think what has stood out to me is the decision making from Dylan Raiola has been pretty good."
Revsine and Adamson echoed each other in that this is the toughest game of the season so far for either team.
"How good are these teams, truly," Revsine said. "I think they're good. I think they're improved. Nebraska fans would be so delighted to get a win this week and just get the bowl thing out of the way and then see where this can get them."
For anyone living under a rock, Nebraska has the longest bowl drought in power conference football, going back to the 2016 season.
"You'd end the bowl drought. You get all those monkeys off your back and then you could say, 'Hey where's this season going to take us?' Because I think there's still a chance for it to take them to a really good place."
You can watch the full segment at the top. Nebraska and Indiana kickoff Saturday at 11 a.m. CDT. The game will be televised on FOX, with the Big Noon Kickoff crew on site.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.