Nebraska Basketball's Brice Williams Claims Three National Player of the Week Nods
Add another national honor for Nebraska's Brice WIlliams following the Huskers trip to Hawai'i.
Williams was honored with three national player of the week honors this week following his most valuable player honors at the Diamond Head Classic tournament. The senior earned one of the five Oscar Robertson National Players of the Week nods for the second time in December, while also earning the Luke Olson National Player of the Week. On Monday, Andy Katz of NCAA.com awarded Williams his National Player of the Week honor as well.
The guard was electric during the Huskers tournament run in the Pacific islands, averaging 28.5 points per game on 61 percent shooting during the three game stretch, adding 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals per contest. He tied his career high with 32 points in the semifinal win over Hawai’i and totaled 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the title game win over Oregon State.
Williams was also named to the 2024 Diamond Head Classic All-Tournament team after, aiding Nebraska to its first multi-team event win since 2000. The senior was a key piece in the final victory on Christmas, scoring 15 of his 25 points against Oregon State in the second half.
Williams has become a regular for individual recognition this season, earningBig Ten Player of the Week honors on Dec. 16 after the Huskers' 85-68 win over Indiana. The North Carolina native had a season-high 30 points against the Hoosiers, marking his first 30-point performance as a Husker. Williams then broke that Nebraska-career mark with 32 points against Hawaii on Dec. 23.
“He was phenomenal," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We rode him, both ends of the floor. I thought he was really good, guarding the point guard (Damarco Minor) and then getting in the paint, making plays, getting to the free-throw line and knocking down shots. He just did everything for us.”
His three national honors become the second and third time in his career that Williams was nominated and received National Player of the Week honors. Despite his national recognition, Williams did not receive the Big Ten Conference's player of the week award.
Williams continued his holiday break run with 11 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in Monday night's 77-43 home win over Southern as Nebraska closed out its non-conference slate.
During his three-year stint at Charlotte, Williams claimed two Player of the Week honors from Conference during the 2022-23 season. He was also the College Basketball Invitational Tournament Most Valuable Player that season, earning second-team All-Conference USA honors in his final year in his home state.
Nebraska is 11-2 on the season and hosts No. 15 UCLA this Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tip is set for 1 p.m. CST with the game to be televised nationally on FOX.
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at No. 4 USC: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Big Red Gets a Big Win In The Big Apple
MORE: Nebrasketball Rolls Southern, 77-43
MORE: 'Voice of the Huskers' Greg Sharpe Is Named Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: What Nebraska Can Expect from Coordinators Dana Holgorsen & John Butler
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.