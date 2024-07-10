Nebraska Football Hosting Open Practice to Support 1890
Nebraska football fans will get an opportunity to see the Huskers in action prior to the season opener and support the official NIL arm at the same time.
NU will hold an open practice—dubbed the Big Red Preview—the evening of Saturday, Aug. 3, in Memorial Stadium. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to 1890.
Fall camp begins three days prior on July 31.
“We’re excited to work with Nebraska Athletics and Husker football in hosting the Big Red Preview,” 1890 Nebraska CEO Carson Schott said. “This will be a great opportunity for Husker fans to take in a summer evening football practice with friends and family while supporting NIL initiatives for our amazing student-athletes.”
Gates for the Big Red Preview event will open at 6 p.m. with practice expected to begin around 6:30. Tickets will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Huskers.com/tickets. Tickets for the event are $25 each, and all tickets will be mobile. Seating for the Big Red Preview will be general admission.
Proceeds from ticket sales will go to 1890 to support Nebraska student-athletes across all Nebraska Athletics programs. A release adds, “NIL positively impacts student-athletes’ lives and helps Nebraska coaches recruit and retain the best possible talent.”
