All Huskers

Nebraska Football Hosting Open Practice to Support 1890

The Huskers will raise funds for the 1890 Initiative, the official NIL arm of Nebraska Athletics, with an open football practice in early August.

Kaleb Henry

Dylan Raiola throws a touchdown pass during the 2024 Nebraska football Red-White spring game.
Dylan Raiola throws a touchdown pass during the 2024 Nebraska football Red-White spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

Nebraska football fans will get an opportunity to see the Huskers in action prior to the season opener and support the official NIL arm at the same time.

NU will hold an open practice—dubbed the Big Red Preview—the evening of Saturday, Aug. 3, in Memorial Stadium. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to 1890.

Fall camp begins three days prior on July 31.

“We’re excited to work with Nebraska Athletics and Husker football in hosting the Big Red Preview,” 1890 Nebraska CEO Carson Schott said. “This will be a great opportunity for Husker fans to take in a summer evening football practice with friends and family while supporting NIL initiatives for our amazing student-athletes.”

Gates for the Big Red Preview event will open at 6 p.m. with practice expected to begin around 6:30. Tickets will be on sale beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Huskers.com/tickets. Tickets for the event are $25 each, and all tickets will be mobile. Seating for the Big Red Preview will be general admission.

Dylan Raiola throws a touchdown pass during the 2024 Nebraska football Red-White spring game.
Dylan Raiola throws a touchdown pass during the 2024 Nebraska football Red-White spring game. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to 1890 to support Nebraska student-athletes across all Nebraska Athletics programs. A release adds, “NIL positively impacts student-athletes’ lives and helps Nebraska coaches recruit and retain the best possible talent.”

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking All Huskers, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry

KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is the Program Director and Sports Director at KLIN radio in Lincoln, Nebraska. A native Nebraskan, he competed in track and field at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville before returning home. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his work from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, including Gold for Best Sportscast in the state of Nebraska in 2021 and 2023. Kaleb primarily covers Nebraska football, volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball. When not covering the Huskers, he spends his days adventuring with his wife Megan, their daughter Millie, and their two dogs Tucker and Ella. You can reach Kaleb at kaleb@klin.com or on Twitter @iKalebHenry. 

Home/Football