Nebraska Men's Basketball Reveals Non-Conference Schedule
Nebraska men's basketball has released its non-conference slate for the 2024-25 season.
The Huskers will play 11 games outside of the Big Ten Conference this next season. Six of those games will be in Lincoln.
After an exhibition with Grand Valley State, NU will open against UT Rio Grand Valley Nov. 4. That will be followed by home affairs with Bethune Cookman (Nov. 9) and Fairleigh Dickinson (Nov. 13).
Nebraska returns to the Sanford Pentagon for the second year in a row, this time taking on Saint Mary's on Nov. 17. Last year, the Huskers topped Oregon State in Sioux Falls.
The lone true road game for NU in the non-con is Nov. 22 at Creighton. With the Husker women slated to play at CU that same day, reports indicate the games could be played as a double-header.
For the first time since 2014, the Huskers are off to the Diamond Head Classic in Hawai'i over the Christmas break. Games are set for Dec. 22, 23, and 25. The bracket has not yet been released but will include Charlotte, College of Charleston, Hawai’i, Loyola Chicago, Murray State, Oakland, and Oregon State.
“This schedule will help us get ready for Big Ten Conference play,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Playing at Creighton and against St. Mary’s in a neutral site will give our team two early tests that we can learn a lot from, and the Diamond Head Classic field will give us three more games against high quality competition away from home before we resume conference play in January.”
The remaining games on the schedule are against South Dakota (Nov. 27), North Florida (Dec. 1), and Southern (Dec. 30).
Start times and broadcast information for the Huskers’ non-conference games will be set later this summer.
Matchups for the Big Ten slate were announced in May.
Nebraska's double-play opponents are Iowa, Maryland, and Ohio State.
The other seven Husker home games will be against Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Rutgers, UCLA, and USC. The road-only opponents are Michigan State, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, Washington, and Wisconsin.
