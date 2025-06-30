Nebraska Football Announces Representatives for Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas
Year three of the Matt Rhule era will begin in Las Vegas next month.
The 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days will be July 22-24. All 18 teams will be represented by three players and their head coach at the event.
Rhule will be joined by offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky, quarterback Dylan Raiola, and safety Deshon Singleton.
Lutovsky is one of the veterans on the Husker offense, as the Crawfordsville, Iowa, native is one of five returning starters back in 2025. Last season, Lutovsky started 11 games at right guard, as Nebraska went 7-6 and won the Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College. Lutovsky has played in 38 career games at Nebraska, including every game in both 2022 and 2023.
Singleton started all 13 games at safety, as Nebraska ranked in the top 20 nationally in both total defense (317.9 ypg, 18th) and scoring defense (19.5 ppg 17th) a year ago. The Greenburg, La., product was second on the team with 71 tackles, including 45 solo stops, along with three pass breakups. He had a career-high 10 tackles against eventual national champion Ohio State. Singleton has 30 career appearances, including 18 starts at Nebraska, as he missed the second half of the 2023 season with a knee injury.
Raiola put together a record-setting freshman year, as he guided the Huskers to their first bowl appearance since 2016. Raiola was a semifinalist for the Sean Alexander Freshman of the Year, as he set school freshman marks in passing yards (2,819) and completion percentage (67.1). He led all freshmen nationally in completion percentage and was third in yards. On the season, he completed 275-of-410 passes for 13 touchdowns. He posted career highs in both yards (297) and passing touchdowns (three) against Illinois. Raiola capped his freshman year by becoming the first true freshman to lead Nebraska to a bowl victory, as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 224 yards and a TD in the 20-15 win over the Eagles.
The Nebraska contingent will be part of the first day's lineup, along with Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State and Rutgers. Day two will feature Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, and Wisconsin. Day three will feature Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, and USC.
Big Ten Network will broadcast six consecutive hours of live coverage every day, beginning at 12 p.m. CDT. Dave Revsine, Ashley Adamson, Rick Pizzo, Jake Butt, Yogi Roth, Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and others will be on-site carrying the day’s press conferences and interviewing all 72 attendees on the BTN set during afternoons.
The full list of player representatives is below.
TUESDAY, JULY 22
ILLINOIS
- QB Luke Altmyer
- OL J.C. Davis
- DB Xavier Scott
INDIANA
- LB Aiden Fisher
- DL Mikail Kamara
- WR Elijah Sarratt
MARYLAND
- DB Jalen Huskey
- LB Daniel Wingate
- OL Isaiah Wright
NEBRASKA
- OL Henry Lutovsky
- QB Dylan Raiola
- S DeShon Singleton
OHIO STATE
- S Caleb Downs
- WR Jeremiah Smith
- LB Sonny Styles
RUTGERS
- LB Dariel Djabome
- QB Athan Kaliakmanis
- WR Ian Strong
WEDNESDAY, JULY 23
MINNESOTA
- DB Koi Perich
- DL Anthony Smith
- RB Darius Taylor
NORTHWESTERN
- RB Joseph Himon II
- DL Anto Saka
- QB Preston Stone
OREGON
- LB Bryce Boettcher
- TE Kenyon Sadiq
- OLB Matayo Uiagalelei
PENN STATE
- QB Drew Allar
- OL Nick Dawkins
- S Zakee Wheatley
WASHINGTON
- RB Jonah Coleman
- CB Ephesians Prysock
- QB Demond Williams Jr.
WISCONSIN
- QB Billy Edwards Jr.
- CB Ricardo Hallman
- C Jake Renfro
THURSDAY, JULY 24
IOWA
- DB Koen Entringer
- DL Ethan Hurkett
- OL Logan Jones
MICHIGAN
- TE/FB Max Bredeson
- LB Ernest Hausmann
- EDGE Derrick Moore
MICHIGAN STATE
- LB Jordan Hall
- WR Nick Marsh
- OT Stanton Ramil
PURDUE
- DB Tony Grimes
- DE CJ Madden
- RB Devin Mockobee
UCLA
- OL Garrett DiGiorgio
- QB Nico Iamaleava
- LB JonJon Vaughns
USC
- WR Makai Lemon
- OL Elijah Paige
- S Kamari Ramsey
