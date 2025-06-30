All Huskers

Nebraska Football Announces Representatives for Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas

A trio of Huskers are headed to Las Vegas with coach Matt Rhule next month.

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola sets back to pass against Northern Iowa.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola sets back to pass against Northern Iowa.
Year three of the Matt Rhule era will begin in Las Vegas next month.

The 2025 Big Ten Football Media Days will be July 22-24. All 18 teams will be represented by three players and their head coach at the event.

Rhule will be joined by offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky, quarterback Dylan Raiola, and safety Deshon Singleton.

Lutovsky is one of the veterans on the Husker offense, as the Crawfordsville, Iowa, native is one of five returning starters back in 2025. Last season, Lutovsky started 11 games at right guard, as Nebraska went 7-6 and won the Pinstripe Bowl over Boston College. Lutovsky has played in 38 career games at Nebraska, including every game in both 2022 and 2023.

Singleton started all 13 games at safety, as Nebraska ranked in the top 20 nationally in both total defense (317.9 ypg, 18th) and scoring defense (19.5 ppg 17th) a year ago. The Greenburg, La., product was second on the team with 71 tackles, including 45 solo stops, along with three pass breakups. He had a career-high 10 tackles against eventual national champion Ohio State. Singleton has 30 career appearances, including 18 starts at Nebraska, as he missed the second half of the 2023 season with a knee injury.

Raiola put together a record-setting freshman year, as he guided the Huskers to their first bowl appearance since 2016. Raiola was a semifinalist for the Sean Alexander Freshman of the Year, as he set school freshman marks in passing yards (2,819) and completion percentage (67.1). He led all freshmen nationally in completion percentage and was third in yards. On the season, he completed 275-of-410 passes for 13 touchdowns. He posted career highs in both yards (297) and passing touchdowns (three) against Illinois. Raiola capped his freshman year by becoming the first true freshman to lead Nebraska to a bowl victory, as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 224 yards and a TD in the 20-15 win over the Eagles.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola throws the ball against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola throws the ball against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium.

The Nebraska contingent will be part of the first day's lineup, along with Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State and Rutgers. Day two will feature Minnesota, Northwestern, Oregon, Penn State, Washington, and Wisconsin. Day three will feature Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, UCLA, and USC.

Big Ten Network will broadcast six consecutive hours of live coverage every day, beginning at 12 p.m. CDT. Dave Revsine, Ashley Adamson, Rick Pizzo, Jake Butt, Yogi Roth, Gerry DiNardo, Howard Griffith and others will be on-site carrying the day’s press conferences and interviewing all 72 attendees on the BTN set during afternoons.

The full list of player representatives is below.

TUESDAY, JULY 22

ILLINOIS

  • QB Luke Altmyer
  • OL J.C. Davis
  • DB Xavier Scott

INDIANA

  • LB Aiden Fisher
  • DL Mikail Kamara
  • WR Elijah Sarratt

MARYLAND

  • DB Jalen Huskey
  • LB Daniel Wingate
  • OL Isaiah Wright

NEBRASKA

  • OL Henry Lutovsky
  • QB Dylan Raiola
  • S DeShon Singleton

OHIO STATE

  • S Caleb Downs
  • WR Jeremiah Smith
  • LB Sonny Styles

RUTGERS

  • LB Dariel Djabome
  • QB Athan Kaliakmanis
  • WR Ian Strong

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23

MINNESOTA

  • DB Koi Perich
  • DL Anthony Smith
  • RB Darius Taylor

NORTHWESTERN

  • RB Joseph Himon II
  • DL Anto Saka
  • QB Preston Stone

OREGON

  • LB Bryce Boettcher
  • TE Kenyon Sadiq
  • OLB Matayo Uiagalelei

PENN STATE

  • QB Drew Allar
  • OL Nick Dawkins
  • S Zakee Wheatley

WASHINGTON

  • RB Jonah Coleman
  • CB Ephesians Prysock
  • QB Demond Williams Jr.

WISCONSIN

  • QB Billy Edwards Jr.
  • CB Ricardo Hallman
  • C Jake Renfro

THURSDAY, JULY 24

IOWA

  • DB Koen Entringer
  • DL Ethan Hurkett
  • OL Logan Jones

MICHIGAN

  • TE/FB Max Bredeson
  • LB Ernest Hausmann
  • EDGE Derrick Moore

MICHIGAN STATE

  • LB Jordan Hall
  • WR Nick Marsh
  • OT Stanton Ramil

PURDUE

  • DB Tony Grimes
  • DE CJ Madden
  • RB Devin Mockobee

UCLA

  • OL Garrett DiGiorgio
  • QB Nico Iamaleava
  • LB JonJon Vaughns

USC

  • WR Makai Lemon
  • OL Elijah Paige
  • S Kamari Ramsey

