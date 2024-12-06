Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Ty Robinson Accepts Senior Bowl Bid
Nebraska football aims to get back their National Football League draft streak after another hiatus in 2023.
Senior defensive lineman Ty Robinson looks to be a part of breaking that skid, as he officially accepted a bid to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl. The announcement was posted on social media this week, with Robinson declaring he accepted the bid.
The senior began his week being named to the All-Big Ten third team following a career season for the Big Red. Robinson posted career highs in total tackles (33), tackles for los (11) and sacks (6). The senior led the Huskers in tackles for loss, sacks, and quarterback hurries (6). He contributed a tackle for loss in eight of the Huskers' 12 games, aiding the Blackshirts to another top 20 national finish in total defense, scoring defense, and rushing defense.
Robinson was the lone Husker to earn a postseason honor better than an honorable mention nod. It was the second season the Arizona native claimed an All-Big Ten honor, earning an honorable mention bid in 2023.
Per Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, Robinson projects as a "two-gap end" but notes that Robinson "must improve on his playing strength. In most preseaon draft articles, Robinson was listed as one of the top notable draft-eligible players on the Nebraska roster, alongside defensive back Tommi Hill, fellow defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher, , and offensive lineman Ben Scott.
Robinson's draft projection per NFL mock draft database fluctuated throughout the season, as he peaked as a top-200 prospect following the victory against Colorado. The website now lists Robinson as the 245th overall prospect, which qualifies as an undrafted free agent signee.
On some draft boards, the 6-6, 310 pound senior is listed as a top-15 defensive end and graded as a late-round pick. Nebraska football would welcome as many draft selections as possible in late-April 2025, as the Huskers were shutout of last year's NFL Draft. Nebraska has had two draft picks in each class four out of the last five years, with the most recent picks being sixth-round selections Ochaun Mathis and Trey Palmer.
During Wednesday's National Signing Day press conference, coach Matt Rhule expressed that he felt Robinson was a "first or second round draft pick" and gave his personal blessing to do "whatever you want to do" in regards to bowl preparation for the Huskers postseason appearance later this month. Robinson, as well as fellow defensive lineman Hutmacher, have not made a declaration as to whether they will opt-out of Nebraska's first bowl appearance since the 2016 season.
Robinson was one of nine Huskers to earn a Senior Bowl preseason watch list nod, joined by defensive players Hutmacher, Hill, DeShon Singleton and offensive players Thomas Fidone, Scott, Jahmal Banks, Isaiah Neyor, and Micah Mazzccua.
