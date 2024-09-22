All Huskers

Nebraska Football Falls From Top 25, Continues to Receive Votes in Polls

Nebraska football had earned a top-25 ranking in each of the last two editions of the AP and USA Today Coaches Polls, but a loss to Illinois Friday dropped NU out of the ranked teams. The Huskers continued to earn recognition in both polls heading into Week Five.

Austin Jacobsen

MJ Sherman (left) hugs Ceyair Wright (15) after Wright's strip-sack for Nebraska to recover a fumble in the third quarter.
MJ Sherman (left) hugs Ceyair Wright (15) after Wright's strip-sack for Nebraska to recover a fumble in the third quarter. / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:

Nebraska football's gut-punch loss to Illinois has dropped them from the top teams in college football.

The Huskers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) fell from the top 25-rankings in both the Associated Press and the USA Today Coaches polls. NU dropped from its No. 22 spot in both polls on Sunday.

After climbing from No. 24 to No. 22 in the Coaches Poll from Week Three to Week Four, Nebraska fell out, but still received votes among 18 other programs. In the AP Poll, Nebraska was among 15 other schools.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) runs after a catch against Illinois Fighting Illini
Sep 20, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (18) runs after a catch against Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Huskers dropped their Friday home contest 31-24 in overtime against No. 19/21 Illinois. The Illini climbed in each poll after their victory, going up five spots in the AP and Coaches polls respectively. Nebraska's Week Two opponent, Colorado, continues to rebound from their 28-10 loss in Lincoln and received coaches poll votes this week.

The Big Ten Conference remains strong in showcasing six teams in each poll. Ohio State (No. 3 Coaches and AP) leads the pack for the conference while Oregon (No. 7 Coaches, No. 8 AP), and Penn State (No. 8 Coaches, No. 9 AP) round out the top ten.

Michigan (No. 12 Coaches and AP) flew up the polls after a last-minute win over USC (No. 16 Coaches, No. 13 AP) with a 27-24 victory against the Trojans in Ann Arbor. Illinois rounded out the top-25 for the Big Ten.

Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) runs against USC linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (4
Michigan quarterback Alex Orji (10) runs against USC linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (4) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Other conference schools receiving votes include Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Washington, and Rutgers. The Huskers only have two current top-25 teams remaining on their schedule, as both are road tests against No. 3 Ohio State on Oct. 26 and No. 16/13 USC on Nov. 16.

The Huskers look to regain their winning ways on Saturday, taking on Purdue for their first road game of the season. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CDT with the game streaming only on Peacock.

