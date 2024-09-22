Nebraska Football Favored by Nine Against Purdue in Early Betting Lines
Nebraska football is once again favored in early betting lines for the fifth-straight contest.
The Huskers will face their first road test of the season against the Purdue Boilermakers in West Lafayette on Saturday. Nebraska opened up in several sportsbooks as a nine-point favorite.
The Big Red have been favorites in their first four games of the year, covering the spread in their first three contests. Nebraska covered in wins over UTEP, Colorado, and Northern Iowa. In the first Big Ten Conference match up of 2024, the Huskers were a touchdown favorite over Illinois but ultimately fell 31-24 in overtime at Memorial Stadium.
The DraftKings sportsbook as the Huskers as a nine-point favorite, while other sportsbooks such as FanDuel favor NU by nine-and-a-half. The over/under in total points scored by both teams is set at 50 1/2 points. Nebraska has covered the over/under in each game in 2024.
The Huskers dropped out of the top-25 polls after dropping their Friday matchup to now No. 21 Illinois. Purdue has had a forgettable start to their season, beginning at 1-2 after taking their season-opener over Indiana State 49-0, then falling to Notre Dame 66-7. Saturday, Oregon State handled the Boilermakers 38-21.
Purdue has dropped their two betting lines, opening up as 7 1/2 point underdogs to Notre Dame and 5 1/2 point underdogs to Oregon State. The Boilermakers are 0-2 on the year at their home stadium, but hold a 4-3 home advantage in the all-time series against NU. Nebraska took the 2023 matchup in Lincoln 31-14. Both teams have played each other in every season since 2013 with the series tied at 6-6.
The Huskers and Boilermakers will battle from West Lafayette in the earliest kickoff of the season for the Big Red as the game is slated to start at 11 a.m. CDT. The contest will also be the first time Nebraska has not been on a major network this season, with the game being streamed only on Peacock.
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: This is the Wake-Up Call Nebraska Football Needed
MORE: The Turning Point: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: In-State Target Kaprice Keith Talks Huskers Visit
MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 5-Star Target Michael Terry III Nearing Decision
MORE: Analytics Review: Nebraska Football vs. Illinois
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.