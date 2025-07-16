Nebraska Football Fan Day, Big Red Preview Set for August in Memorial Stadium
Nebraska football fans will have their first glimpse of the 2025 Huskers in early August.
The 2025 Nebraska football Fan Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 2, with two events at Memorial Stadium. The afternoon session will showcase the Fan Day activities while the Big Red Preview will open practice in the evening. The Nebraska Football Fan Day will take place in the Hawks Center from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., while the Big Red Preview is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. inside Memorial Stadium.
The Fan Day event allows Nebraska football fans to interact with the Huskers' players, usually involving autographs and other interactions. Fans are allowed into the event for free, and more information will be provided for Fan Day in the days leading up to the event. Coach Matt Rhule will also be a part of the autograph line.
Mobile tickets for the Big Red Preview, the scheduled practice inside Memorial Stadium, go on sale Wednesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. from Huskers.com. Tickets for the practice will be exclusively sold to the West Club at $30, while adult tickets are priced at $20, with youth tickets - high school students and younger - are $10 each.
All seats for the practice are general admission priced with a $1 ticket fee added. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the Big Red Preview event. The event is presented by 1890, the NIL Collective for Nebraska athletics.
The Saturday practice will be the Huskers' sixth practice of preseason camp and is scheduled to be the first in full pads, giving Big Red fans an opportunity to see the 2025 Nebraska Cornhuskers on the new playing surface inside Memorial Stadium.
Last season, fans provided a memorable experience for the student-athletes as three senior Blackshirts were presented a Blackshirts shield during the Fan Day.
Husker fans can also interact with the program this Sunday, July 20, as Nebraska football hosts its annual Road Race. The one-mile Fun Run and 5K will start at 8 a.m. in Lincoln.
