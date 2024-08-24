All Huskers

Nebraska Football Fan Gives Blackshirts Unique Gift During Fan Day

The Huskers' defense was feeling the love at the annual event to kick off the season. Thousands once again turned out Saturday for Fan Day.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska football fans flock to the Hawks Championship Center for the annual fan day with Husker players and coaches.
Nebraska football fans flock to the Hawks Championship Center for the annual fan day with Husker players and coaches. / Nebraska Athletics
The Nebraska football team knows it has some of the best fans in the country. The "Sea of Red" may have outdone themselves with their recent appearance.

During Saturday's annual Fan Day showcase, a Husker fan gifted the Blackshirts a unique memento for the upcoming season.

The shield showcases several unique features, including a rendition of the "Blackshirts" crossbones logo. The shield is surrounded by five Nebraska-esque fleur-de-lis (or "lily flower, in English), a symbol of the City of New Orleans and of France's royal family, replacing the usual arrow point with a corncob.

The shield is also inscripted with a bold "Blackshirts" across the top under a Nebraska "N" logo, also stating "They Cannot Win Who Cannot Score."

The shield was originally presented to 2023 Blackshirt and two-time single-digit jersey honoree John Bullock during Saturday's festivities.

Host of KLIN's "LNK Today" Jack Mitchell posted on his X page that a fan had been working on the project "for years." He added that listeners of his program would recognize him as "That Paul".

Nebraska could potentially add the shield to its in-game ceremonies, as many college football teams have added turnover chains, slam-dunk contests, and other features for defensive plays. Hopefully it isn't the last we see of the unique gift.

The Huskers open their season Aug. 31 against UTEP.

