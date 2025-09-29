Nebraska Football Is Better in 2025 — But How Much Better?
The Omaha World Herald’s Evan Bland joins the Common Fans to talk about the Michigan game, the first third of the season, and reasons for optimism for the Huskers in 2025.
Reasons for optimism in 2025:
- Dylan Raiola is playing at an elite level.
- Best group of wide receivers Nebraska has had in years.
- Pass defense is the best in the nation.
- Special Teams is drastically improved.
- Lots of young talent on D.
- The importance of the next four games.
- Which game on the schedule represents Nebraska’s best change to get a win over a ranked team?
The crew also gets real:
- Losing at the line of scrimmage – how much can be fixed in season?
- Concern about the front seven on defense.
Plus, the boys discuss the ridiculous national narrative surrounding Raiola, what to expect from Michigan State, and how much the food in the press box has improved with the new stadium vendor.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.