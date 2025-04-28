Spring Wrap-Up: Where Nebraska Football Stands Heading into Summer
It’s been a quiet spring for Nebraska football — quieter than we’re used to.
No spring game. No brash declarations. Not even much in the way of praise. Coach Matt Rhule has kept his cards close to the vest, guarding against opportunistic raiders in the portal and hiding schematic changes brought by new coordinators Dana Holgorsen and John Butler.
Still, even in a low-key spring, there’s plenty for Husker fans to chew on as we stare down the long summer months before August. Here’s what we learned.
The Defensive Line Picture is Coming into Focus
By all accounts, the top group heading into the summer and fall months is composed of Riley Van Poppel, Cam Lenhardt, and Elijah Jeudy. Van Poppel and Lenhardt aren’t surprises — Lenhardt, after a quiet sophomore season, impressed at the Pinstripe Bowl and seems ready to step into the enormous void left by Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher, and Jimari Butler. Jeudy, meanwhile, drew praise for his reshaped physique, signaling a player intent on making the most of his final college season.
Many speculated that Keona Davis or Williams Nwaneri would make inroads into the starting lineup. They still may; both look like next level athletes and neither played last Saturday, meaning their place on the two-deep is secure. For now, though, Blackshirts belong to Jeudy, Lenhardt, and RVP.
The Staff Feels Confident in the Offensive Line
Hope always blooms in the spring. What coach doesn’t feel good about his team heading into fall ball? But this year, the coaching staff’s praise for Nebraska’s offensive line has a different ring.
There’s good reason to be confident. It starts on the blindside, where the Huskers boast an imposing left tackle in Elijah Pritchett, last seen starting for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Then at right guard is Rocco Spindler, who started for the Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game. Spindler, in particular, has quickly emerged as a leader on a team that lost much of last year’s veteran core.
Speculation about whether Sam Sledge would take over at center heading into spring ball was quickly usurped by Justin Evans staking his claim instead. Holgorsen hasn’t shied away from praising the 6-1 lineman from New Jersey while noting that there’s a large drop off behind him – a nod to both Evans’ performance and his importance.
The only spots that haven’t been cemented appear to be left guard and right tackle. Some combination of seniors Henry Lutovsky, Teddy Prochazka, Turner Corcoran and third-year players Jason Maciejczak and Gunnar Gottula will occupy those positions come fall. The Huskers are not hurting for options. Expect this to be Donovan Raiola’s best line yet.
The Wide Receiver Room is Stacked, At Least on Paper
It says a lot about Nebraska’s wide receiver room that when Hardley Gilmore IV was dismissed from the team, fans barely blinked. A few puns later, attention shifted back to the remaining Ferraris and Lamborghinis in the garage, of which there appear to be many.
Holgorsen has already stated that both Cortez Mills and Isaiah Mozee will contribute in the fall after strong first impressions. They appear to be in the top six, along with Dane Key, Jacory Barney, Nyzaiah Hunter and Janiran Bonner. There’s depth, too. Rivals reporter Tim Verghese was impressed with both Quinn Clark and Jaidyn Doss after watching practice, and Doss stood out in the limited scrimmage on Saturday. Don’t sleep on Demitrious Bell or Keelan Smith, either.
What remains to be seen is whether they live up to their considerable promise. After years of false optimism in the receiver room, here’s to hoping this group breaks the mold.
Jalyn Gramstad is Your Backup Quarterback
Jalyn Gramstad, or "Granddad" as he’s known to teammates, returned for the 2025 season at the urging of Dylan Raiola. And it’s a good thing he did. The former NAIA MVP is slotted to be number two on the depth chart, ahead of transfer Marcos Davila and true freshman TJ Lateef. His status on the two-deep was cemented by his absence from Saturday’s scrimmage.
More than just a safety net, Gramstad has become a mentor for the blue-chip Raiola, who, by all accounts, is poised for a breakout sophomore season.
Kwinten Ives is Number Two at Running Back
One of the more puzzling moves of the offseason so far is Nebraska’s decision to stand pat at running back, with Rhule declining to sign a transfer running back during the winter. With only one proven commodity in Emmett Johnson returning, and three of last year’s top four gone, many expected the Huskers to bring someone else in to supply reliable depth.
Instead, the staff placed their faith in Kwinten Ives, who now occupies the No. 2 spot behind Johnson. Fleet-footed Mekhi Nelson sits at No. 3 coming into his second year, with freshmen Conor Booth and Jamarion Parker (who was limited by injury this spring) hoping to make moves in fall camp.
Given that Ives could not be trusted until this spring, it’s understandable why the staff has recently pursued Omaha native Char’Mar “Marty” Brown, formerly of North Dakota State. The Huskers appear to be in a dead heat with Miami for his services.
Nebraska’s Special Teams are Going Down (Under)
When the Transfer Portal opened this spring, Husker fans were surprised to see the first team entry was punter Jack McCallister, who had just transferred from Washington for the spring semester. Coach Rhule quickly addressed the move, explaining that new special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler is shifting Nebraska to an Australian-style punting scheme, taking advantage of the college game’s more relaxed coverage rules. The Huskers previously tried this with Australian punter Daniel Cerni, with poor results. Bank on the Huskers to do it better with Coach Ek in charge.
The Huskers Have Moved on from Nebraska in the 2026 Recruiting Class, but Others Have Not
Much was made of the Huskers’ tepid approach to in-state recruiting for the 2026 class. After signing 22 homegrown prospects in his first three classes — six more than native son Scott Frost managed in five years — Rhule and his staff have extended just three offers for 2026, and have commitments from none.
Meanwhile, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell has aggressively targeted Nebraska preps, already landing six commitments, and poised to potentially land as many as nine. Bret Bielema and Illinois have also wiggled their way in, nabbing talented Millard South lineman, Landen Von Seggern.
The Huskers are set to sign their least homegrown-flavored class since at least 2020, when just one Nebraskan, Zavier Betts, was signed to a scholarship (Isaac Gifford got his scholarship in fall camp). Big Red appears to be the favorite to land Darion Jones, Donovan’s little brother, but are expected to strike out on top Tight End Isaac Jensen. The picture with Elkhorn North Linebacker Jase Reynolds is muddier, though he could still join as well.
Rhule defended the strategy, emphasizing the program’s goal to recruit at Ohio State and Michigan’s level. Still, you wonder if the Huskers have invited the wolves in by allowing this year’s crop to go elsewhere.
The 2027 Recruiting Class Has Enormous Potential, Starting with Trae Taylor
Rhule and his staff got another visit this Saturday from Trae Taylor, ranked the third-best QB in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite. Aside from just being a highly-regarded quarterback prospect, Taylor has the potential to be the lynchpin for the Huskers’ entire 2027 haul. If Taylor commits to Nebraska next week, as many expect, he’ll serve as a dynamic peer recruiter, one who can help sway the many talented prospects Nebraska has hosted or will have on campus soon.
The 2026 cycle has been murky, complicated by federal uncertainty around roster limits. But the 2027 picture is clearer, and if Nebraska can pair a strong season on the field with Taylor’s commitment, the Huskers will sign their best class in years.
John Butler is Playing it Close to the Vest
Intel on Nebraska’s defense this spring has been scarce — by design. From John Butler’s few public comments, we know the Huskers feel good about their linebacker depth and man coverage abilities. The starting defensive line appears set with the aforementioned Jeudy, Van Poppel, and Lenhardt.
But key questions linger. Does Willis McGahee get the nod at Jack, or is Dasan McCullough living up to the hype? And who is starting opposite Ceyair Wright? Andrew Marshall and Amare Sanders have had their names bandied about but nothing is certain. Expect much speculation, but few answers, until fall camp kicks off.
Jacob Bower is the Latest Walk-On Linebacker to Rise Up the Ranks
The sophomore backer from California made hay this spring, earning a scholarship, as seen in this goosebump-inducing video, with his stellar play. Nebraska has a history of turning walk-ons into Blackshirts at the second level, dating back decades.
Brian Shaw elbowed his way into a crowded position group in the late 90s. Scott Shanle became a three-year starter and made a career in the NFL, as did Stewart Bradley. Tyler Wortman, Matthew May, Trevor Roach, Chris Weber, the list of walk-on Linebackers turned Blackshirts spins on, most recently with Luke Reimer and John Bullock, who developed into team leaders and tackling machines. Bower’s story is worth savoring: with roster caps looming, it may be the last of its kind for a while.
The Coaches Are Quietly Confident About This Team
This year’s offseason hype cycle feels different. Rhule may not want to give opponents a reason to come sniffing around, but behind closed doors, confidence is growing. Rhule has hinted as much, calling this "the team I’ve been waiting for." Outsiders sense it too: a quiet belief that 10 wins might be within reach.
The summer months will be long. The wait will feel even longer. But if this team delivers on its quiet confidence, Nebraska fans could have a fall to remember.
