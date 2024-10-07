Nebraska Football's Latest Bowl Projections After Week 6
Nebraska defeated Rutgers 14-7 on Saturday to improve to 5-1 on the season. If they win one more game they will be bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.
In ESPN’s latest bowl projections by writers Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach, they each had Nebraska projected to go to a different bowl game. Schlabach has the Huskers in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida against Texas A&M, while Bonagura has them in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina playing against Duke.
The more preferable of these two options would be the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Playing against an SEC team like Texas A&M would be a more high-profile matchup than playing against an ACC team like Duke. Additionally, the weather in Florida in January is much better than the weather in North Carolina. Either way, Huskers fans will likely travel in large numbers to the bowl game, considering how long it has been since they have had an opportunity to attend one that Nebraska was playing in. The last bowl game that Nebraska participated in was the 2016 Music City Bowl in Nashville against Tennessee, which the Huskers lost.
Texas A&M is coming off an impressive 41-10 blowout victory over Missouri. The Aggies are now ranked No. 15 in the AP Poll after improving their record to 5-1. Meanwhile, Duke is also 5-1 after suffering their first loss of the season to Georgia Tech by a score of 24–14. The matchup with Texas A&M would likely make for a more difficult game for Nebraska. The Aggies also have a passionate fan base which would make for a ruckus crowd when combined with the noise of Husker fans. If the Huskers did play in Charlotte, Duke would likely have a large number of fans there, given the school's proximity to the city in their home state.
