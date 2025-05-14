ESPN Offseason Rankings for Every Big Ten Football Team; Nebraska Top-6
Nebraska football has had a solid offseason.
This week saw an ranking for every Power 4 program from ESPN. The team of reporters focused on three areas for their analysis: retention of key (non-draft-eligible) players, retention of coaches or staff upgrades, and player additions through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting.
The overall ranking saw four conferences in the top 10. That list is below, led by LSU out of the SEC.
For the Big Ten Conference, Penn State, Oregon, and Illinois took the top three spots. The next three went to Indiana, Ohio State, and Nebraska.
The key additions listed for the Huskers are wide receiver Dane Key, offensive tackle Elijah Prichett, and offensive guard Rocco Spindler. The key departures are defensive tackles Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher to the NFL and running back Dante Dowdell, who transferred to Kentucky.
ESPN notes that the biggest coaching move was head coach Matt Rhule's "layered approach to replace defensive coordinator Tony White." That approach saw John Butler take over as DC and the addition of Phill Snow, a defensive coordinator under Rhule with Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers, as associate head coach.
The "what went wrong" section noted the departure of White to Florida State and the losses of Robinson to the NFL and pass rushers Jimari Butler (LSU) and James Williams (Florida State) to the transfer portal. The Huskers also lost leading rusher Dowdell to the portal and did not add any transfer replacements at the postion.
As for "what went right", the retention of quarterback Dylan Raiola and elevation of Dana Holgorsen to full-time offensive coordinator lead the way. On that side of the ball, the additions of wideouts Key and Nyziah Hunter, as well as Spindler and Prichett on the line, have the Huskers looking solid going into 2025.
"Typically having to hire your fourth defensive coordinator in five years isn't great, especially when you also lose three starters from a dynamite front seven," ESPN reporter Bill Connelly said. "But pilfering your rival's awesome defensive coordinator and keeping all of your offensive stars (while using the portal for receiver upgrades) is a good way to nail the offseason."
The full Big Ten ranking is below.
