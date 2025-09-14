Nebraska Football Opens as Home Underdog to Michigan
For the first time in 2025, Nebraska football will be playing as the underdog.
The Huskers (3-0, 0-0 B1G) opened as 3½-point underdogs for their home tilt Saturday with Michigan to open Big Ten Conference play. Nebraska's line has adjusted since the Huskers' 59-7 home win over Houston Christian, giving a point back to the Big Red at 2½. Michigan (2-1, 0-0 B1G) dominated Central Michigan for its week three matchup, handling the Chippewas 63-3.
Most sportsbooks have Nebraska listed as a 2½-point underdog as of Sunday morning, with the largest spread remaining at the opening line of 3½. The total points for the contest opened at 44½, remaining consistent with the consensus for the updated sportsbooks as of Sunday. The largest over/under total was listed at 45½, while the lowest sits at 44 points.
Nebraska is 2-1 against the spread this season, winning its season opener over Cincinnati 20-17 but failing to cover the six-point spread for the neutral-site contest at Arrowhead Stadium. The Huskers have since covered in back-to-back weeks, however, handling Akron 68-0 and Houston Christian 59-7 to cover the 34½ and 48½ point spreads.
Similarly, the Big Red and Bearcats failed to hit over the 50½-point total in the season opener, but Nebraska individually covered the 47½-point total against Akron in the Huskers' 68-0 win. Houston Christian's touchdown was needed to push over the 59½-point total in week three.
The Huskers finished the 2024 season 7-4-2 against the spread and 4-9 in hitting the over in total points. In Nebraska's last five matchups dating back to the 2024 Black Friday loss at Iowa, the Huskers are 3-2 against the spread while hitting the over twice.
Michigan is 1-2 against the spread this season, failing to cover in its season-opening win against New Mexico and in a loss at Oklahoma. The Wolverines took down New Mexico 34-17 but did not cover the 34½-point spread in week one, and fell to Oklahoma the following week 24-13 as a 4½ point underdog. Michigan dominated Central Michigan 63-3 in its week three matchup, easily covering the 27½-point spread.
The Wolverines are 2-1 this season, hitting the over in total points scored, as both of Michigan's wins took over the 49½-point total in week one and the 42½-point total in week three. Michigan and Oklahoma came short of the 43½-point total in week two.
In Michigan's last five contests dating back to the team's 13-10 win at Ohio State in 2024, the Wolverines are 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 in overs. Nebraska is 3-5 against the spread playing Michigan since 2005, with five of the eight matchups hitting the over. The Huskers' last win against the Wolverines came in 2013 in Ann Arbor, where Nebraska won 17-13.
Nebraska is aiming to overcome its Big Ten Conference opening woes from years past, as the Huskers 0-5 in their last five conference openers. The Huskers' last win to open Big Ten play came in 2019, when Scott Frost's team took down Illinois 42-38.
"We haven’t played the caliber of teams we’re going to play, but all you can do is measure yourself against where you are and the standards that you have," coach Matt Rhule said in his press conference after the Houston Christian win. "I thought we played an excellent game, the first game in a lot of areas where some of those things are still showing up, the field goal on the first drive and our ability to push the ball through the redzone. We’re going to continue to have to get better.
"Some things that look like they’re good right now aren’t going to be as good versus a different opponent. You just have to keep reacting as the year goes on. I think we’re a significantly better team than we have been, but the road gets a lot harder. If we stay where we are right now, we won’t win a lot of games moving forward."
“Dylan (Raiola) was talking about doing his Sunday workout today. I asked the guys to show up and be ready to go tomorrow, and it’s not about any one opponent. I mean, now we are in Big Ten play, we will be playing nine conference games, and we are a proud member of the Big Ten. It is a challenging conference, and we have a tough schedule and we play a lot of great teams. We have to show up every week. We have to improve every week and improve before we even get to the game. I think the guys will be ready to go tomorrow," Rhule said.
The Huskers take on Michigan at 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday. The game will be broadcast on CBS and heard across the Huskers Radio Network on its affiliate stations.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
