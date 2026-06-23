Nebraska Football Opponent Preview: Washington

For the first time in 15 years, Nebraska and Washington will share a field.

The Huskers, coming off a bye week, will have an opportunity to test themselves against one of the Big Ten's fastest-rising programs. The two teams will meet for the first time as conference foes, and Washington will be looking to avoid the same fate as the Huskies squad that left Lincoln empty-handed in 2011.

Here’s an early look at what Washington is expected to bring into Lincoln this fall, including key returners, transfer additions, and how the Big Red can prove itself against a team they'd like to surpass.

Previously Covered: Ohio, Bowling Green, North Dakota, Michigan State, Maryland, Indiana, Oregon

Offensive Outlook

Led by third-year head coach Jedd Fisch, Washington is coming off a 9-4 (5-4 Big Ten) season in 2025. The Huskies enter 2026 with momentum and are expected to remain a more than capable threat to any team on their schedule this fall. Six offensive starters return, including four along the offensive line.

Last season, UW finished as the No. 38 offense in the country in total yardage. More impressive was its ability to turn drives into points. The Huskies averaged 34.1 points per game, the 17th-highest mark in the FBS.

Through the air, on the ground, and especially in the red zone, Washington consistently found ways to score. Following an offseason of uncertainty surrounding both players and staff, here's a look at the signal-caller expected to lead the Huskies' offense in 2026.

Offensive Player to Watch: Demond Williams

Entering his junior season, Demond Williams is back in Seattle and expected to remain one of the Big Ten's most electrifying quarterbacks. In 2025, the dual-threat signal-caller totaled 3,676 all-purpose yards and 31 touchdowns while starting all 13 games for the Huskies.

This fall, Williams returns as battle-tested as ever before. If his development continues, he could also emerge as an NFL Draft prospect as early as next spring.

As Washington's starter, Williams has led the program to a 9-6 record. While nearly all of those losses came against some of the nation's top teams, the experience gained from those matchups should only help him moving forward. For Nebraska, slowing down Williams will be priority No. 1. There's little doubt about that.

Defensive Outlook

UW paired an efficient offense with one of the nation's best defenses in 2025. The Huskies finished No. 21 nationally in total defense and return six starters from that unit entering the upcoming fall.

The strength of the group was its ability to stop the run. Washington surrendered just 100.1 rushing yards per game, the 11th-best mark in the country.

The Huskies were also highly disruptive, recording 55 tackles for loss, 24 sacks, 46 pass breakups, 14 interceptions, and five forced fumbles. While several former starters have moved on to the NFL, Washington enters 2026 with enough returning talent to believe they can continue their momentum in 2026.

Defensive Player to Watch: Jacob Lane

Several returning players fit the bill, but rising senior EDGE Jacob Lane stands out above the rest. In 2025, the then-junior recorded 41 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two pass breakups, and five quarterback hurries.

Lane tied for the team lead in sacks with Zach Durfee, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, he'll be expected to assume an even larger role on UW's defensive front. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, the Washington native possesses the length and athleticism to rush the passer and physicality to stop the run.

Lane first saw action as a true freshman during the Huskies' run to the national championship game in 2023. Since then, he's started 25 contests and developed into one of the most experienced players on the roster. Entering his fourth season in Seattle, he'll be counted on to help lead a defense looking to remain among the best in the Big Ten.

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

On paper, Washington appears to have one of the more promising programs in the conference. Head coach Jedd Fisch returns for his third season, with quarterback Demond Williams by his side.

However, the offseason was not quiet at all. Fisch was connected to multiple coaching vacancies, while Williams' highly publicized transfer portal entry and withdrawal took over the national scene. In the end, both remained in Seattle, preserving the foundation Washington has been trying to build.

The question now is whether the Huskies can use that continuity to take the next step. UW proved it could win nine games a year ago. Now, can they do even more? If Fisch and Williams can help the program do that, the Huskies could be looking at a potential playoff berth in 2026. Believed to be well within college football's top 25, will they prove to be one of the top 12 this upcoming fall?

My Outlook for the Game

The timing of this matchup couldn't be much better for the Big Red. Not only will the Huskers be playing at home, but they'll also enter the contest coming off a bye. With two weeks to prepare and 80,000+ fans behind them, several factors appear to favor Nebraska.

Washington is inarguably one of the better teams on NU's schedule. However, the Huskies have been a different team away from Seattle under Jedd Fisch. While UW has gone 11-2 at home, they've also gone just 3-7 on the road.

Oct. 31 is a significant opportunity for the Big Red. They'll get a quality opponent in Lincoln with extra time to prepare.

If NU is going to prove it belongs in the upper tier of the Big Ten, games like this need to start ending in celebration. Either team could enter as the favorite, and either team could leave with a win. For Nebraska, that's exactly the point. This game offers both programs the opportunity to take the next step. Time will tell who comes out on top.