Nebraska’s ‘Patient Fan Base’ Could Have Reason to Celebrate This Football Season
Scott Dochterman covers the Big Ten and the national college football beat for The Athletic. He senses not only a continuing resurgence for Nebraska under Matt Rhule, but possibly a return to much more.
Dochterman appeared Wednesday on “Full Ride” with Rick Neuheisel and Chris Childers on SiriusXM College Sports Radio.
He attended Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas last week and was asked by the SiriusXM hosts what he had learned about Nebraska.
“You want to talk about a patient fan base and it sounds strange but I think Nebraska fits it,” Dochterman said. “It’s been a long time since they’ve [Huskers] been anything representative of what they once were.
“But there is a lot of faith, both internally and externally, that Year 3 of Matt Rhule is going to take that next step. I mean, getting to a bowl game, which once would have sounded preposterous for that program, was a big step for them. And then they won their bowl game, they got to seven wins and they lost a couple of close games.”
Better than 7-6 record?
A building consensus around the Huskers is that last season’s 7-6 record was the beginning of something grander.
“So there is a lot of thought that they are going to be a competitive team in the Big Ten, potentially,” Dochterman said. “I kinda have them in a middle tier. From about four to 11, I think is pretty even and a lot of really good teams in that mix.
“They are in that potential. And I think not only with Year 3 of Matt Rhule and the way he’s built that program, but Dylan Raiola who’s an obvious talent, a five-star [recruit] last year was really good early in the year then once he got into the Big Ten season kinda struggled. But again, true freshman taking his lumps.”
How much will the portal help the Huskers?
Nebraska has appeared to strengthen its offense, especially, through the transfer portal, with a potentially important wide receiver, and two linemen from big-time schools.
“I think the people they positioned around him [Raiola] puts them in a place to where Nebraska can be an upper-level Big Ten team,” Dochterman said. “When you get Dane Key from Kentucky, really good receiver there and now he’s got an elite passer with him.
“To go out and get Elijah Pritchett and Rocco Spindler from Alabama and Notre Dame. Now their offensive line is solidified.
“The big question I have for them, whether they can take a major step or just a decent step is how does that defensive line and linebacking corps kinda come together.
“Overall, they’ve made the right strides. I think that Nebraska’s in that position to where, now talking season is over for them, they’re pretty good on the offseason level. Can they take that next step?
“And having basically a road game in Kansas City against Cincinnati, that’s a home game. I expect them not only to be undefeated but looking pretty good going into Week 4 at home against Michigan. That’s going to be a great atmosphere. And I think that’s [when Nebraska is] going to announce itself, if it plays well, it’s back to what it needs to be.”
Most, if not all, college football fans are counting the days until the season kicks off. So is Dochterman.
“It’s the best time of year when camps start going and we get to talk about the actual game itself,” he said.
For the Huskers, the “actual game itself” is four weeks from today, in Kansas City against Cincinnati.
More from Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.