Nebraska Football RB Coach E.J. Barthel Offers Assessments on Conor Booth, Jamarion Parker
Two of Nebraska's early enrollee freshmen are making impressions on Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel.
The assistant coach spoke to the media Thursday, giving his feelings about Jamarion Parker and Conor Booth.
"Parker has been dealing with some Injury stuff, so I will let Coach [Matt] Rhule handle that. He was not with us today, but nothing major," Barthel said. "Watching him practice, he's got really good instincts and a really good feel for the rush skills. He really understands run game. Right now he needs to focus on his body and get healthy."
Barthel then touched on Booth as a player.
"Conor Booth, same deal. The big question with him, not from our perspective, but the noise from the outside was 'He's a Nebraska kid, blah blah, blah, blah, blah. He ran for almost 3,000 yards can he do that at a bigger level?' The kid belongs here, there is no doubt about it. He's shown every day that he is getting better, better and better. He's shown that he belongs and we are really happy about where he is at," Barthel said.
You can see Barthel's full media appearance below.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Nebraska Wide Receiver Nyziah Hunter Shares Heartfelt Dylan Raiola Statement
- Cinematic Recap of Nebraska's Run to a College Basketball Crown Championship
- 'Can be as good a center that exists in college football': Husker OC Dana Holgrosen Praises Justin Evans' Potential
- Nebraska Football OC Dana Holgorsen, RB Coach EJ Barthel Meet with the Media
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Iowa: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.