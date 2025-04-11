All Huskers

Nebraska Football RB Coach E.J. Barthel Offers Assessments on Conor Booth, Jamarion Parker

One of the two freshman running backs is dealing with an injury, but it's "nothing major."

Caleb Sisk

Nebraska football and baseball commit Conor Booth runs with the ball for Bishop Neumann.
Nebraska football and baseball commit Conor Booth runs with the ball for Bishop Neumann. / Riley Hannan, Riley Films
Two of Nebraska's early enrollee freshmen are making impressions on Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel.

The assistant coach spoke to the media Thursday, giving his feelings about Jamarion Parker and Conor Booth.

"Parker has been dealing with some Injury stuff, so I will let Coach [Matt] Rhule handle that. He was not with us today, but nothing major," Barthel said. "Watching him practice, he's got really good instincts and a really good feel for the rush skills. He really understands run game. Right now he needs to focus on his body and get healthy."

Cardinal Ritter's Jamarion Parker carries the ball for a touchdown during the 2023 Missouri Class 5 State Championship game.
Cardinal Ritter's Jamarion Parker carries the ball for a touchdown during the 2023 Missouri Class 5 State Championship game. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Barthel then touched on Booth as a player.

"Conor Booth, same deal. The big question with him, not from our perspective, but the noise from the outside was 'He's a Nebraska kid, blah blah, blah, blah, blah. He ran for almost 3,000 yards can he do that at a bigger level?' The kid belongs here, there is no doubt about it. He's shown every day that he is getting better, better and better. He's shown that he belongs and we are really happy about where he is at," Barthel said.

You can see Barthel's full media appearance below.

