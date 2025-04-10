All Huskers

WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebraska's Run to a College Basketball Crown Championship

The Huskers have released the cinematic recap of their week in Las Vegas.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary sits in front with his MVP ball as the team poses after winning the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. / College Basketball Crown/Intersport
Nebraska men's basketball had quite the week in Las Vegas.

The Huskers went 4-0 in the inaugural College Basketball Crown, winning the program's second-ever postseason event. The team also brought home $300,000 in as part of an NIL package for the players.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg holds up the College Basketball Crown trophy after the Huskers beat UCF in the championship game. / College Basketball Crown/Intersport

In the first round, Nebraska used a big second half to run past Arizona State, 86-78. That momentum continued in the quarterfinals as the Huskers never trailed in an 81-69 victory over Georgetown.

Into the money rounds on the weekend, Nebraska needed a pair of comebacks to make the most of the situation.

In the semifinals against Boise State, Nebraska closed the first half on a 20-7 run to take control and hold off the Broncos, 79-69. The championship saw UCF use a 23-2 run around halftime to go up by 14 points. But Nebraska stormed back with a 24-3 run and never looked back, winning 77-66.

Nebraska forward Juwan Gary celebrates with the team as confetti falls after winning the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas. / College Basketball Crown/Intersport

Juwan Gary was named King of the Crown (MVP). Brice Williams joined Gary on the all-tournament team after scoring 93 points on the week, enough to pass James Palmer Jr. for the program's single-season scoring record.

Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.

