WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebraska's Run to a College Basketball Crown Championship
Nebraska men's basketball had quite the week in Las Vegas.
The Huskers went 4-0 in the inaugural College Basketball Crown, winning the program's second-ever postseason event. The team also brought home $300,000 in as part of an NIL package for the players.
In the first round, Nebraska used a big second half to run past Arizona State, 86-78. That momentum continued in the quarterfinals as the Huskers never trailed in an 81-69 victory over Georgetown.
Into the money rounds on the weekend, Nebraska needed a pair of comebacks to make the most of the situation.
In the semifinals against Boise State, Nebraska closed the first half on a 20-7 run to take control and hold off the Broncos, 79-69. The championship saw UCF use a 23-2 run around halftime to go up by 14 points. But Nebraska stormed back with a 24-3 run and never looked back, winning 77-66.
Juwan Gary was named King of the Crown (MVP). Brice Williams joined Gary on the all-tournament team after scoring 93 points on the week, enough to pass James Palmer Jr. for the program's single-season scoring record.
Nebraska Athletics released a cinematic recap of the contest. You can watch that video below.
More From Nebraska on SI
- 'Can be as good a center that exists in college football': Husker OC Dana Holgrosen Praises Justin Evans' Potential
- Nebraska Football OC Dana Holgorsen, RB Coach EJ Barthel Meet with the Media
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Iowa: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Up for Best Georgia High School Quarterback
- How the House Settlement Will Impact Volleyball and What It Means for Nebraska
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.