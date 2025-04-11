All Huskers

Nebraska Wide Receiver Nyziah Hunter Shares Heartfelt Dylan Raiola Statement

The Nebraska Cornhusker wide receiver transfer addition Nyziah Hunter shares a heartfelt statement about Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola

Caleb Sisk

Nebraska wide receiver Nyziah Hunter meets with the media after Thursday's practice.
Nebraska wide receiver Nyziah Hunter meets with the media after Thursday's practice. / Kaleb Henry
In this story:

Nebraska football's transfer portal haul is in a big way thanks to quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Speaking with the media Thursday, transfer wide receiver Nyziah Hunter said Raiola was the very first text he received after entering the portal from California.

"When I first hit the portal, he was the first one to text me," Hunter said. "The very first one, period."

California Golden Bears wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) warms up before the game against the San Diego State Aztecs.
Sep 14, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) warms up before the game against the San Diego State Aztecs at California Memorial Stadium. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

That immediacy in interest played a role in Hunter picking the Lincoln as his next destination. Now, Hunter holds Raiola in extremely high regard, not just for the upcoming season, but the future in general."

"He's a dawg, like he is that guy," Hunter said. "On and off the field. I would say I'd invite him to my wedding and he would be the first dude I'd invite to my wedding. He will be there and show up, and if I was to invite him to my wedding he would probably be the only one to show up. He's a great dude, that's how great Dylan is. He is a great dude on and off the field, I can trust him, he can trust me, and he trusts everyone in the receiver room. I would say he has a dawg mindset."

Hunter tallied 40 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns in his redshirt freshman season for the Bears. Raiola threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns as a true freshman for the Huskers, but with his "Ferraris and Lamborghinis", like Hunter, those numbers are expected to make a big jump.

You can watch Hunter's full media appearance below.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk I has been a sports writer since 2023. He joined HuskerMax and Nebraska On SI in 2024, where he focused on recruiting coverage for one of the nation’s most intriguing programs. His career began in 2020 as a video editor while still in high school. He quickly tried something new when he went to graphic design in 2022 and created his own brand. This led to early success and an easy choice for Sisk when it came to being more involved in sports coverage. He has covered a number of programs, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Kansas, and more. Sisk also contributes to High School on SI.

Home/Football