Nebraska Wide Receiver Nyziah Hunter Shares Heartfelt Dylan Raiola Statement
Nebraska football's transfer portal haul is in a big way thanks to quarterback Dylan Raiola.
Speaking with the media Thursday, transfer wide receiver Nyziah Hunter said Raiola was the very first text he received after entering the portal from California.
"When I first hit the portal, he was the first one to text me," Hunter said. "The very first one, period."
That immediacy in interest played a role in Hunter picking the Lincoln as his next destination. Now, Hunter holds Raiola in extremely high regard, not just for the upcoming season, but the future in general."
"He's a dawg, like he is that guy," Hunter said. "On and off the field. I would say I'd invite him to my wedding and he would be the first dude I'd invite to my wedding. He will be there and show up, and if I was to invite him to my wedding he would probably be the only one to show up. He's a great dude, that's how great Dylan is. He is a great dude on and off the field, I can trust him, he can trust me, and he trusts everyone in the receiver room. I would say he has a dawg mindset."
Hunter tallied 40 receptions for 578 yards and five touchdowns in his redshirt freshman season for the Bears. Raiola threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns as a true freshman for the Huskers, but with his "Ferraris and Lamborghinis", like Hunter, those numbers are expected to make a big jump.
You can watch Hunter's full media appearance below.
More From Nebraska on SI
- Cinematic Recap of Nebraska's Run to a College Basketball Crown Championship
- 'Can be as good a center that exists in college football': Husker OC Dana Holgrosen Praises Justin Evans' Potential
- Nebraska Football OC Dana Holgorsen, RB Coach EJ Barthel Meet with the Media
- How to Watch Nebraska Baseball at Iowa: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
- Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Up for Best Georgia High School Quarterback
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.