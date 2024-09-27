Nebraska Football's Running Game Must Bounce Back Against Purdue
The loss that the Huskers experienced to Illinois last Friday night was not a good look for the offense and its ability to close out games.
The offense looked fine for most of the game, but every time they had a chance to put some space between themselves and Illinois, they failed to do so. Part of the reason the Huskers struggled to get any breathing room is because the running game could never get going.
Nebraska ran for just 48 yards against the Fighting Illini. Starting running back Dante Dowdell had 72 yards on 20 carries, which averages out to a pedestrian 3.6 yards per carry. He did not receive much help from Rahmir Johnson, who had just 17 yards on four carries. But the reason that the Huskers only ran for 48 yards is because quarterback Dylan Raiola was sacked six times and had -52 yards rushing as a result.
Running the ball has been a struggle all year for the Huskers. They have yet to have a running back this season eclipse 100 yards rushing in a game. Dowdell has 256 yards on the season to lead the team, but that is not a number that jumps off the page to a defensive coordinator preparing for the Huskers' offense. The offensive line's depth issues have reared their ugly head so far this season. Their struggles are not just evident in the run game but also in pass protection, as was noted earlier with Raiola getting sacked so often.
This game against Purdue is a chance to right the ship. The Boilermakers gave up 341 rushing yards to Oregon State in their 38-21 loss last week. That was not even as bad as when they gave up 362 rushing yards against Notre Dame in a 66-7 beatdown the week before. This team simply cannot stop the run.
The Huskers' running game needs to get going this week, no excuses. The offensive line must be able to open holes against a Boilermakers' defense that has not yet shown the ability to stop anyone. If the Huskers' line cannot do that, it could be a rough season for running the ball.
