Nebraska Volleyball Season Opener Among Most-Watched Matches Ever on ESPN
A season-opening victory continues to grow more impressive for Nebraska volleyball.
On Thursday, ESPN released its television audience viewing details regarding the AVCA Volleyball First Serve Showcase that kicked off the season Tuesday night at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball program downed No. 9 Kentucky in four sets, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15 and 25-20. The match between the Huskers and Wildcats became the second most-watched live regular season NCAA women's volleyball match on all ESPN platforms. The top match remains the 2023 matchup between Nebraska and Stanford, which Nebraska won 3-1 in California.
Over 344,000 viewers tuned in to the Nebraska victory over Kentucky. The hot start for the Huskers came around 120,000 viewers shy of the top ESPN viewing record. The Wisconsin-Louisville match drew around 210,000 viewers in total. The No. 5 Cardinal downed the third-ranked Badgers in four sets.
The Huskers will continue their schedule Friday night, battling Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, with the game to be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media. After a home match Saturday night against TCU, Nebraska's next televised match will be a nonconference test Tuesday at SMU on the ACC Network.
Nebraska's next ranked matchup features No. 12 Creighton on Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Lincoln. The match will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
