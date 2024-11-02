Nebraska Football Trails UCLA 13-7 at Halftime
What a dismal first half of football for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, even with the game still within reach.
UCLA leads 13-7 at halftime. The Bruins looked much better than their 2-5 record, and the Huskers not quite as good as their 5-3 record.
The Bruins began the game with an 8:00 drive, ending in a field goal. After a Nebraska three-and-out, the Bruins marched 85 yards for a touchdown.
NU would have had a second three-and-out, but a taunting penalty on UCLA moved the chains. Nebraska took advantage. A long pass to Jacory Barney Jr. has the Huskers in the red zone. Dante Dowdell eventually capped off the drive with a touchdown run.
UCLA got another field goal on the next possession.
Nebraska, meanwhile, went three-and-out on its next two possessions. The Huskers did not have a single drive begin with a first down converted over the opening three plays during the first two quarters.
The Bruins looked to be fully integrated into the Big Ten even beyond the opening drive. UCLA had the ball for 20:45 of the first 30 minutes. The visitors used that time to gain 248 yards, including 99 yards on the ground.
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers is 15-for-19 passing for 149 yards.
The Huskers managed just 71 yards of offense. QB Dylan Raiola completed 3-of-10 passes for 47 yards.
Nebraska will have the ball to open the third quarter.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Offensive tackle Bryce Benhart and defensive lineman Ty Robinson each appeared in their 56th career game today, tying the Nebraska record for career games played also held by defensive end Cameron Meredith (2008-12).
- Benhart made his 50th career start today. Benhart is just the fifth Husker, and only the second non-kicker, to start 50 career games.
- Sophomore running back Dante Dowdell scored on a four-yard TD run in the second quarter for his team-leading seventh touchdown of the season.
- Freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. had a 40-yard reception in the second quarter to set up a Nebraska touchdown. It was the longest catch of Barney’s career, bettering a 28-yard reception against Rutgers on Oct. 5.
- Punter Brian Buschini had a 64-yard punt in the first quarter. The 64-yard punt was the eighth punt of at least 60 yards in his Nebraska career, including his fourth this season.
- UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers had a 57-yard scramble, marking the longest run allowed by Nebraska this season.
- Today’s game captains were TE Nate Boerkircher, WR Janiran Bonner, DE Cameron Lenhardt and CB Ceyair Wright.
