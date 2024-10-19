Big Ten Game of the Week: No. 16 Indiana vs. Nebraska
The Indiana Hoosiers have been one of the most surprising teams in the Big Ten so far in 2024.
They are 6-0 for the first time since 1967, and today they welcome the 5-1 Nebraska Cornhuskers into a frenzied Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. It will be an important game for two teams trying to keep pace in the Big Ten championship race. The Huskers have lost one conference game to Illinois, while the Hoosiers are still unblemished in conference play.
Transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke is a Heisman candidate and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country for the Hoosiers. On the other side, Dylan Raiola has been impressive as a true freshman starting the whole season for the Huskers. He has led an offense that has struggled to put up eye-popping numbers, but he has avoided catastrophic mistakes that could cost his team games.
The Hoosiers‘ offense agaisnt the Huskers’ defense will be the matchup to watch in this game. No defense has been able to slow down Rourke and the Hoosiers this season, but the Huskers have had one of the best defensive units in the Big Ten for 2024. Nebraska wins games with defense and by controlling the clock on offense, that will be a tall task against an offense of this caliber.
For the Huskers to win this game it will take a performance from Raiola that has not been seen since his early games against lesser competition. If he can keep pace with Rourke, this could be the Huskers' biggest win of the season.
