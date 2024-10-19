All Huskers

Big Ten Game of the Week: No. 16 Indiana vs. Nebraska

The Huskers and Hoosiers collide for a ‘prove it’ game with conference title implications.

Tanner Johnson

Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke throws the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.
Sep 14, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke throws the ball in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Hoosiers have been one of the most surprising teams in the Big Ten so far in 2024.

They are 6-0 for the first time since 1967, and today they welcome the 5-1 Nebraska Cornhuskers into a frenzied Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. It will be an important game for two teams trying to keep pace in the Big Ten championship race. The Huskers have lost one conference game to Illinois, while the Hoosiers are still unblemished in conference play.

Transfer quarterback Kurtis Rourke is a Heisman candidate and has been one of the best quarterbacks in the country for the Hoosiers. On the other side, Dylan Raiola has been impressive as a true freshman starting the whole season for the Huskers. He has led an offense that has struggled to put up eye-popping numbers, but he has avoided catastrophic mistakes that could cost his team games.

The Hoosiers‘ offense agaisnt the Huskers’ defense will be the matchup to watch in this game. No defense has been able to slow down Rourke and the Hoosiers this season, but the Huskers have had one of the best defensive units in the Big Ten for 2024. Nebraska wins games with defense and by controlling the clock on offense, that will be a tall task against an offense of this caliber.

For the Huskers to win this game it will take a performance from Raiola that has not been seen since his early games against lesser competition. If he can keep pace with Rourke, this could be the Huskers' biggest win of the season.

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Sweeps Michigan State

MORE: Big Ten Football Week 8 Capsules

MORE: McMaster's Big Ten Football Pick'em: Week 8

MORE: Report: Big Ten Baseball Tournament Expanding, Changing Format

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball's Andi Jackson Added to AVCA National Player of the Year Watch List

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is a sports writer and journalist who has experience covering multiple sports, collegiate and professional. He reports on a national level using his knowledge of teams from all over the country. He has provided coverage for the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Arkansas Razorbacks, and Florida State Seminoles. He is also a co-host of Triple Option A College Football Podcast. On this podcast, he provides a national coverage of college football and engages with fans and members of the media.

Home/Football