Nebraska Football Receives Votes in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll
Nebraska football appears to be close to regaining its foothold into national prominence, as the Cornhuskers received votes during the inaugural Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday.
The Huskers totaled 16 points as one of 17 teams receiving votes but not enough to crack into the AP Top 25. Three Big Red opponents appear in the preseason Top 25, as Nebraska is set to travel to the No. 2 team, Ohio State, and No. 23 squad, USC.
The final ranked squad is the regular season finale at Kinnick Stadium, as NU will travel to No. 25 Iowa.
Other Big Ten teams earning recognition include newcomer Oregon at No. 3, with Washington and Wisconsin each receiving votes. The Huskies tallied 23 points while the Badgers nabbed 15.
The lone non-conference opponent to receive a Top 25 vote was Colorado with one. The full poll can be found here.
The Big Red opens the season against UTEP on Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium.
MORE: LA Rams Quarterback Compliments Nebraska Football's Dylan, Dominic Raiola
MORE: Husker Football Holds First Extended Scrimmage of Preseason Camp
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.