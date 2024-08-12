All Huskers

Nebraska Football Receives Votes in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Nebraska football has some believing they are a top 25 team in the AP preseason poll. The Huskers are set to face three preseason ranked opponents in 2024.

Austin Jacobsen

Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Thomas Fidone II (24) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrate after a touchdown by Fidone II against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 28, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Thomas Fidone II (24) and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrate after a touchdown by Fidone II against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Nebraska football appears to be close to regaining its foothold into national prominence, as the Cornhuskers received votes during the inaugural Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Monday.

The Huskers totaled 16 points as one of 17 teams receiving votes but not enough to crack into the AP Top 25. Three Big Red opponents appear in the preseason Top 25, as Nebraska is set to travel to the No. 2 team, Ohio State, and No. 23 squad, USC.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) hands off to running back Emmett Johnson (21)
Nov 24, 2023; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Chubba Purdy (12) hands off to running back Emmett Johnson (21) during their game with the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. / Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

The final ranked squad is the regular season finale at Kinnick Stadium, as NU will travel to No. 25 Iowa.

Other Big Ten teams earning recognition include newcomer Oregon at No. 3, with Washington and Wisconsin each receiving votes. The Huskies tallied 23 points while the Badgers nabbed 15.

Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Omar Brown (12) and linebacker MJ Sherman (48)
Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Omar Brown (12) and linebacker MJ Sherman (48) tackle Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The lone non-conference opponent to receive a Top 25 vote was Colorado with one. The full poll can be found here.

The Big Red opens the season against UTEP on Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium.

