Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola Ranked 25th Among Power 4 Quarterbacks
Nebraska sophomore Dylan Raiola ranks 25th in the nation in ESPN’s Power 4 quarterback rankings of the first month of an intriguing college football season.
Raiola ranks seventh in the Big Ten. In all, ESPN ranked 68 quarterbacks.
Huskers fans know Raiola has shown considerable improvement from his inconsistent freshman season. They see it on the field and see/hear that reinforced by the media.
But Raiola’s numbers tell the tale better. Check out these year-over-year comparisons in six important statistics:
2025 TD passes: 11 in four games (on pace for 35.7 in 13 games, presuming a bowl game)
2024 TD passes: 13 in 13 games
2025 interceptions: 1 in four games
2024 interceptions: 13 in 13 games
2025 completion percentage: 75.6
2024 completion percentage: 67.1
2025 completions: 102 (on pace for 331 in 13 games)
2024 completions: 275
2025 yards passing: 1,137 (on pace for 3,695 in 13 games)
2024 yards passing: 2,819
2025 yards per game average: 284.3
2024 yards per game average: 216.8
Context for Raiola’s stats
Let’s toss in some perspective. Two of Nebraska’s opponents, Akron and FCS Houston Christian, are not in Power 4 conferences. All but 10 Power 4 schools will play FCS opponents in 2025, but it’s still notable to properly evaluate Raiola.
Last season, Raiola had a tremendous start. He hit a wall when the Huskers plunged deep into their Big Ten schedule. In 2025, Raiola has only played one Big Ten game, against Michigan. He had a terrific game in the 30-27 loss. But starting Saturday against Michigan State, Raiola will face eight consecutive Big Ten opponents.
Here’s what ESPN wrote about Raiola and his ranking: “Raiola’s 76% completion rate ranks fourth nationally, and his 11-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio is pretty sexy, but he somehow takes forever to throw (2.89 seconds on average, 108th) extremely short passes (6.2 air yards per attempt, 123rd) and takes a lot of sacks in the process (28.6% sacks to pressures, 119th). Still, the Cornhuskers rank 16th in points per drive and ninth in success rate so he is doing something right.”
Where’s Arch Manning? Drew Allar?
There are some other intriguing selections, including preseason All-World, All-Everything Arch Manning, of Texas, checking in at 41st. ESPN wrote about Manning: “It almost looks like paralysis by analysis for Manning. He has been raised as a perfect quarterback specimen and knows every passing angle, and he seems to freeze up while considering what to do sometimes.”
Penn State’s inconsistent Drew Allar ranked 55th. ESPN wrote about Allar, whom Nebraska will play in what likely is a huge game at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 22: “His big-game production is a known issue, but he hasn’t really produced against anyone, throwing few deep balls and averaging 10.8 yards per completion.”
Big Ten rankings
Among the Big Ten's 18 quarterbacks, Nebraska only has one player ranked higher than Raiola remaining on its schedule — USC’s Jordan Maiava, who is No. 1 overall. The Huskers play the Trojans at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 11.
Saturday’s opponent, Michigan State’s Aidan Chiles, is ranked 33rd.
Three of the nation’s top five quarterbacks are from the Big Ten. And six of the top 15, and seven of the top 25.
Big Ten rankings with date of Nebraska game in parenthesis
1. Jordan Maiava, USC (Nov. 11)
4. Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
5. Dante Moore, Oregon
9. Demond Williams Jr., Washington
11. Julian Sayin, Ohio State
15. Luke Altmyer, Illinois
25. Dylan Raiola, Nebraska
30. Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers
33. Aidan Chiles, Michigan State (Oct. 4)
38. Bryce Underwood, Michigan (Sept. 20)
42. Drake Lindsey, Minnesota (Oct. 17)
44. Ryan Browne, Purdue
48. Malik Washington, Maryland (Oct. 11)
55. Drew Allar, Penn State (Nov. 22)
57. Mark Gronowski, Iowa (Nov. 28)
58. Nico Iamaleava, UCLA (Nov. 8)
62. Billy Edwards Jr. and Danny O’Neil, Wisconsin
67. Preston Stone, Northwestern (Oct. 25)
Cincy’s Brendan Sorsby with strong ranking
Cincinnati’s Brendan Sorsby, the Huskers’ opponent in the opening game, was ranked sixth nationally. ESPN wrote about Sorsby, who lost to the Huskers, 20-17, in Kansas City: “Cincinnati is basically one poor pass away from being one of the biggest stories of the early season. Sorsby’s underthrown interception cost the Bearcats a potential win over Nebraska in Week 1.”
