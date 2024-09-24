Nebraska Basketball Listed as First Team Out in First ESPN Bracketology Release
Fresh off their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2014, Nebraska men's basketball aims to repeat from their efforts in 2023-24.
ESPN, however, has the Huskers has the first team out from March Madness in their first projections of the college basketball championship tournament, released on Tuesday. Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi has Nebraska listed as the 'First Team Out' in his opening mock picks, paired with three other Big Ten Conference teams in Maryland, Wisconsin, and USC.
The Big Ten Conference was heavily featured in the first-round bracketology report including nine programs into the "Big Dance." Those included Purdue, UCLA, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Oregon, Rutgers, Ohio State, and Michigan State. Rutgers was listed as one of the "Last Four In", while Ohio State and Oregon earned the nod for the "Last Four Byes."
Nebraska finished last season 23-11 with a solid 12-8 record in Big Ten Conference play. The Huskers were propelled by several key wins at home inside of Pinnacle Bank Arena: taking down No. 1 Purdue on Jan. 9 88-72 and winning an overtime showdown with No. 6 Wisconsin 80-72.
NU rallied in their Big Ten Tournament run, playing as the third seed and having two byes to begin the tourney. Nebraska ran past Indiana 93-66 in their opening game, but fell in the Big Ten semifinal 98-87 to Illinois. The Huskers then dropped their final game of the season 98-83 to Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Huskers were propelled by the elite scoring threat of Keisei Tominaga, who exhausted his eligibility in the off-season. Despite the successful season, Nebraska had to reload over the summer due to several transfers and injuries. Ramel Lloyd Jr., Eli Rice, Blaise Keita, Matar Diop, CJ Wilcher, and Jamarques Lawerence all transfered out of Lincoln will Rienk Mast announced in May he would miss all of the 2024-25 season due to an injury and recovery.
Nebraska did add key pieces in North Dakota State forward Andrew Morgan, Utah guard Rollie Worster, Rutgers forward Gavin Griffiths, Washington center Braxton Meah, and Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian who all had key roles and experience arriving from differing programs. Likewise, NU returns Brice Williams who averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game a year ago.
The Big Red return two other starters as well, including Juwan Gary. Big Ten Coach of the Year Fred Hoiberg returns as well, but will have some time to recover following a surgery to have his pacemaker replaced.
The Huskers recently announced their Big Ten Conference slate, featuring 20 games that begin on Dec. 7 with Michigan State. The conference schedule includes anticipated matchups with Big Ten newcomers UCLA, USC, Washington, and Oregon, while also including road trips to Purdue, Iowa, Maryland, and Wisconsin in January.
Nebraska remains the only Power Five program in Division I men's basketball without an NCAA Tournament win. The Huskers season begins on the streets of Lincoln on Friday, Oct. 4 as part of the Opening Night fan-friendly activities next to the Railyard near Pinnacle Bank Arena. The event begins at 7 p.m. CDT featuring both Nebraska men's and women's basketball programs.
After an exhibition against Grand Valley State Oct. 27, the season begins Nov. 4 for the men against Texas Rio Grand Valley.
