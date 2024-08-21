New NFL Mock Draft Predicts Nebraska Defender in First Round
A Nebraska Cornhusker in the first round? That could happen next April.
The latest mock NFL draft from ESPN has NU cornerback Tommi Hill going in the first round. Hill would be the first Husker taken in the draft since Ochaun Mathis and Trey Palmer went in the sixth round in 2023, and the first first-rounder since Prince Amukamara in 2011.
ESPN Insider Field Yates predicts the San Francisco 49ers will take Hill with the final pick of the first round, at No. 32 overall. Yates says the 49ers will likely need to replace Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir, who are both free agents in March.
"Hill is a star with even more room to grow, as he played wideout early in his college career and is still refining the nuances of the cornerback position," Yates wrote. "He has a nose for the football (seven pass breakups and four interceptions in 2023) and is fearless, unafraid to make plays near the line of scrimmage in the run game."
Hill led Nebraska in pass breakups and interceptions last season, adding a fumble recovery.
Other predictions of note:
No. 1 - New York Giants (trade with NE) take Georgia QB Carsen Beck
No. 4 - Tennessee Titans take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders
No. 6 - New England Patriots (trade with NYG) take Michigan CB Will Johnson
No. 7 - Minnesota Vikings take Michigan DT Mason Graham
No. 11 - Seattle Seahawks take Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter
No. 15 - Jacksonville Jaguars take Ohio State CB Denzel Burke
No. 17 - Chicago Bears take Ohio State Edge JT Tuimoloau
No. 18 - Los Angele Chargers take Michigan TE Colston Loveland
No. 22 - Atlanta Falcons take Penn State Edge Abdul Carter
No. 25 - Cincinnati Bengals take Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka
No. 26 - Buffalo Bills take Ohio State OG Donovan Jackson
No. 31 - Kansas City Chiefs take Michigan DT Kenneth Grant
