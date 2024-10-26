Nebraska Football Trails No. 4 Ohio State 14-6 at Halftime
All things considered, that half could have been worse for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
NU trails No. 4 Ohio State 14-6 at halftime. The Buckeyes have out-gained the Big Red 197 yards to 115 yards, but the Blackshirts notched three sacks to Ohio State's one.
The Huskers began the game with another special teams debacle, giving the offense the ball at the 9-yard line. The first offensive play resulted in a fumble. After a three-and-out, Brian Buschini's punt didn't connect cleanly and Ohio State got the ball at the 36.
But the Blackshirts answered, stopping the Buckeyes on a fourth-and-1.
Ohio State wouldn't be denied for the entire half, though. The Buckeyes got touchdowns on passes of 40 yards to Carnell Tate and 60 yards to Jeremiah Smith. OSU also missed a 42-yard field goal with 2:02 to go in the half.
Nebraska managed to get on the board with a 39-yard field goal from John Hohl early in the second quarter, just his second make of the season. Hohl added a 54-yarder to end the half.
Ohio State will have the ball to begin the third quarter.
Nebraska Athletics Notes
- Placekicker John Hohl connected on field goals of 39 and 54 yards in the second quarter. Those are the two longest field goals of the season by Nebraska. Hohl’s previous long was 21 yards.
- Hohl’s 54-yard field ties for the sixth-longest in the school history and ties for the longest ever in a road game (Brett Maher, also 54, at UCLA, 2012). Hohl’s field goal is the longest since Tristan Alvano made a 55-yard field goal against Purdue last season.
- The Nebraska defense recorded three sacks in the first half, marking the fourth time this season Nebraska has recorded three or more sacks in a game. Ohio State entered the game having allowed five sacks in six games and not more than two in a single game.
- Quarterback Dylan Raiola had a career-long 38-yard run in the second quarter to set up a Nebraska field goal. The 38-yard run is the longest by Nebraska in a Big Ten game this season.
- True freshman receiver Jacory Barney Jr. had four receptions in the first half to increase his total to 31 receptions this season He is just the fifth Husker freshman and second true freshman to catch 30 passes in a season.
- Nebraska’s game captains today were WR Jahmal Banks, OT Bryce Benhart, DE Jimari Butler and DB Marques Buford Jr.
