NU Loses Again to Iowa: The Aftermath
A few days before Friday's showdown at Iowa, a buddy of mine asked me for my take on the upcoming game with Iowa.
I told him that it seemed as if the Huskers had crossed the Rubicon with their bowl-clinching win the week before over Wisconsin.
My reasoning was based on NU's 44-25 decisive victory over the Badgers. In that game, Nebraska scored the most points in any game this season; beat a team they should have; protected their home field and in doing so, became bowl eligible for the first time in eight years.
No small feat.
I thought NU would beat the Hawkeyes with several caveats: NU would have to make Iowa's offense one dimensional, keep the rushing yardage under 125 net yards and win the turnover battle. On offense NU would need to be able to run the ball consistently and move the chains.
As we now know, NU did a great job defensively and a good job offensively, but the turnover margin killed Nebraska's chances of winning.
Lingering Questions
1.) After 24 games, why does NU still have special team meltdowns at critical times in critical games?
2.) How can a team (Iowa) that produces only 164 yards of total offense beat any team let alone Nebraska?
3.) How can any team manage to win when it rushes for only 49 yards?
4.) How can a team like Nebraska hold the nation's second leading rusher (Keagan Johnson) to 45 net yards and still manage to lose?
5.) How did Iowa, using a fourth string QB (Jackson Stratton) manage to beat Nebraska?
We know the answers.
Iowa knows who it is. It uses an exceptional defense, an opportunistic offense and an extremely well-coached special teams unit to strangle its foes. Picture a boa constrictor. It waits patiently for its dinner to make a mistake. It lands on its prey and crushes the life out of it.
Nebraska should know that by now.
Thank goodness the Husker have a bowl game to soothe the pain of losing to Iowa (again).
Two Assistants Leaving
According to HuskerMax.com, Husker DC Tony White and D-line coach Terrance Knighton are leaving their positions at Nebraska to assume similar roles at Florida State University.
Losing White for a head coaching opportunity was always going to be a possibility, but making a lateral move? I didn't see that one coming. As for Knighton, he has earned his stripes with the development of players like Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson. Sad to see both coaches leave.
Replacements? My sense is that John Butler (NU secondary and passing game coordinator) who came to NU after a six-year stint with the Buffalo Bills will take over for White as the DC. As for Knighton, I have no clue.
Next Up
Most of the Husker Class of '25 will sign their contracts this Wednesday, December 4th. We'll see if there are any defections due to the departure of the two coaches.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
Will and I close out the regular season with a review of last week's 13-10 loss to Iowa. We congratulate John Cook's Husker volleyball team on earning a tie for the B1G championship. Friday the Huskers lost at Penn State 1-3, but stormed back Saturday with a 3-1 win at Maryland to secure the tie.
MORE: Deja Vu All Over Again! Huskers Lose to Iowa in a Walk-off Gut Punch
MORE: Nebraska Defensive End Jimari Butler to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: Nebraska Linebacker Stefon Thompson to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Lineman Vincent Jackson to Enter Transfer Portal
MORE: QB Grade: Nebraska's Dylan Raiola vs. Iowa
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.