Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Jimari Butler to Enter Transfer Portal

Husker defensive lineman Jimari Butler will enter the transfer portal to play his final year of eligibility elsewhere.

Kaleb Henry

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Jimari Butler (1) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Jimari Butler (1) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
The transfer portal continues to stay active as another Nebraska football player is set to leave Lincoln.

According to multiple reports, Husker defensive lineman Jimari Butler will enter the portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Butler played just two games over his first two seasons at Nebraska, though neither of those seasons counted as one was during Covid and the other was a redshirt year. Over the next three seasons, Butler played in 34 games with 16 starts. He was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2023.

This past season, Butler tallied 22 tackles, with seven of those being tackles for loss including a pair of sacks. He also had five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

