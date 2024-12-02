Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Jimari Butler to Enter Transfer Portal
The transfer portal continues to stay active as another Nebraska football player is set to leave Lincoln.
According to multiple reports, Husker defensive lineman Jimari Butler will enter the portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Butler played just two games over his first two seasons at Nebraska, though neither of those seasons counted as one was during Covid and the other was a redshirt year. Over the next three seasons, Butler played in 34 games with 16 starts. He was Honorable Mention All-Big Ten in 2023.
This past season, Butler tallied 22 tackles, with seven of those being tackles for loss including a pair of sacks. He also had five quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.
