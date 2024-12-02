Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Vincent Jackson to Enter Transfer Portal
The transfer portal traffic is picking up for Nebraska football.
Defensive lineman Vincent Jackson has announced he will enter the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.
"It is bittersweet that I announce I am entering the Transfer Portal #husker nation," Jackson said. "this has been one of the best experiences witnessing such an electrifying fan base I will forever cherish the memories #GBR"
Jackson played in one game during his redshirt season in 2023. This season, he appeared in 10 games and made one tackle.
A four-star recruit according to On3, Jackson did not start playing football until his senior year of high school. Originally a Syracuse commit, he chose Nebraska over offers from Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, among others.
Jackson has three years of eligibility remaining.
