All Huskers

Nebraska Football Defensive Lineman Vincent Jackson to Enter Transfer Portal

Vincent Jackson has announced he will leave Nebraska football and enter the transfer portal.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska defensive lineman Vincent Jackson.
Nebraska defensive lineman Vincent Jackson. / Nebraska Athletics
In this story:

The transfer portal traffic is picking up for Nebraska football.

Defensive lineman Vincent Jackson has announced he will enter the transfer portal. The redshirt freshman made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.

"It is bittersweet that I announce I am entering the Transfer Portal #husker nation," Jackson said. "this has been one of the best experiences witnessing such an electrifying fan base I will forever cherish the memories #GBR"

Jackson played in one game during his redshirt season in 2023. This season, he appeared in 10 games and made one tackle.

A four-star recruit according to On3, Jackson did not start playing football until his senior year of high school. Originally a Syracuse commit, he chose Nebraska over offers from Florida, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Rutgers, among others.

Jackson has three years of eligibility remaining.

MORE: QB Grade: Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola vs. Iowa

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Lindenwood: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Carriker Gut Reaction: Tony White Leaving for Florida State?

MORE: Nebraska Football Running Back Gabe Ervin Jr. to Enter Transfer Portal

MORE: Report: Nebraska Defensive Line Coach Terrance Knighton to Go to Florida State

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football