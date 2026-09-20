Colts vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 2

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play some prime-time football for the second straight week to begin the 2026 NFL season. After beating up on the Broncos on Monday Night Football, they'll welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Arrowhead for the Week 2 edition of Sunday Night Football.

You can find out the odds and Peter Dewey's best bet in his betting preview. In this article, I'm going to break down my favorite touchdown scorers for this AFC showdown.

Colts vs. Chiefs Best Anytime Touchdown Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+205)

Emmett Johnson Anytime Touchdown (+320)

Daniel Jones Anytime Touchdown (+550)

Xavier Worthy Anytime Touchdown (+205)

Xavier Worthy was tied for the most amount of targets in the Chiefs' Week 1 win with six. He's going to play a significant role in this offense as the shifty, speed player at wide receiver. The Colts are coming off a game where they allowed the speedy Zay Flowers to rack up over a hundred first-half yards against them. Worthy, with a similar skill set, should be able to find the end zone.

Emmett Johnson Anytime Touchdown (+320)

Kenneth Walker is certainly the primary running back for the Chiefs, but rookie Emmett Johnson had eight carries in the first game, racking up 24 yards, while also hauling in two receptions for 44 yards. With him being a threat both on the ground and in the air, he's going to be a great bet to score at north of 3-1 odds.

Daniel Jones Anytime Touchdown (+550)

If the Colts want any chance of keeping pace with the Chiefs in this game, Daniel Jones needs to find a way to get back to using his legs, arguably his best weapon. He ran just one time in the Colts' Week 1 game against the Ravens. With the bright lights on Sunday night, I expect Jones to put his body on the line to try to score for his team.

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