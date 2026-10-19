How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Oregon on PFF

What was shaping up to be a stellar performance will ultimately be remembered for what Nebraska's defense couldn't do.

Rather than being remembered for holding Oregon to 50 yards of total offense in the first half, the Huskers' Week 7 loss will be remembered for what they allowed their former quarterback to do on the Ducks' final two drives.

After exhausting themselves physically and emotionally, Nebraska's defense couldn't finish the job. Here are the final snap counts and grades for all 21 Husker defenders who saw action against Oregon, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for the offensive grades.)

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Whittington 3rd 70 52.1 77.2 55.3 62.7 52.3 Stoudmire 6th 62 62.3 70.2 53.9 - 59.3 Nwaneri 3rd 61 53.5 71.1 59.3 60.0 56.7 A. Jones 5th 46 67.6 73.0 66.3 75.8 71.0 Lenhardt 4th 29 72.5 77.0 54.4 60.8 67.6 Pietrzak 2nd 18 73.5 71.5 70.0 - 78.6 Terry 2nd 10 60.9 - 59.1 - 60.8 Goldman 4th 9 60.0 - 60.8 - 61.7 Berymon 1st 4 56.5 72.4 59.0 - 53.9 J. Jones 2nd 4 60.0 - 56.5 - 56.5 Ochoa 3rd 3 60.0 - 59.8 - 59.7

Defensive Line

Nebraska's top defensive line group was asked to bring their lunch pails to Eugene. Although the Huskers went one deeper in their rotation this week, the starting unit of Jahsear Whittington, Owen Stoudmire, Williams Nwaneri, and Anthony Jones each played significant snaps. In fact, Saturday may have marked a career high in snaps for at least the three defenders who played 60 or more.

Their workload might have contributed to NU's fourth-quarter collapse. After limiting Oregon to 27 offensive plays in the first half, the Huskers watched the Ducks nearly match that total in the third quarter with 24 plays before running 36 in the fourth.

Former Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola led two drives that totaled 151 yards and drained 12:45 off the clock. They also accounted for the 11 points Oregon needed to win the game. In many ways, it was an offensive masterclass by the Ducks, one that left Husker Nation in disbelief.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall Chambliss 4th 77 67.0 72.8 53.2 73.7 72.3 Shavers 3rd 53 62.5 85.0 56.3 68.2 66.4 Foster 3rd 26 83.8 77.8 58.2 61.8 76.4

Linebacker

For the second straight week, Nebraska's linebacker rotation was just three deep. San Diego State transfer Owen Chambliss played every defensive snap, while junior linebackers Vincent Shavers and Dexter Foster chipped in.

Although Foster had the smallest workload of the group, he totaled two tackles and forced a fumble. Shavers played a season-high 53 snaps and added nine tackles, including two for loss.

Chambliss recorded 15 tackles, matching Shavers with 2.0 tackles for loss. He was targeted eight times in pass coverage, allowing five receptions for 24 yards. Despite Nebraska's defensive staff showing little willingness to rotate in additional depth, the linebackers have played well over the past two weeks. The group should benefit from some time off before being leaned on heavily again against Washington on Halloween.

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall D. Jones 3rd 79 67.9 60.9 - 63.3 65.4 Marshall 4th 79 58.4 60.8 - 69.5 67.9 McDougle 5th 79 81.4 81.8 57.8 78.0 80.9 Benning 3rd 73 79.8 87.4 60.0 83.1 84.2 Evans 4th 69 66.1 42.9 - 77.9 77.3 Odem 1st 12 60.0 - - 64.8 65.2 Rhett 4th 6 60.0 - - 61.3 61.8

Defensive Backs

Despite being without Jamir Conn, Nebraska's secondary came to play. For much of the game, Dwayne McDougle and Caleb Benning made plays that win games.

Victor Evans was tested early and often. On nine targets, the Florida International transfer allowed just four receptions for 21 yards. He also had three pass deflections and four tackles.

While Benning had the best game of his young career, Andrew Marshall arguably had his worst performance of 2026. On six targets, he allowed four receptions for 47 yards after giving up just four receptions for 56 yards all season.

The secondary played well enough to win. Unfortunately, Nebraska failed to generate enough pressure on the quarterback to get off the field in the fourth quarter. This loss resulted from several factors, but the Huskers' defensive backs weren't among them.

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