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How Every Nebraska Defender Graded Out Against Oregon on PFF

For the second straight week, Nebraska's defense played well early before fatigue set in late.
Trevor Tarr|
Oregon quarterback runs for yardage against his former team.
Oregon quarterback runs for yardage against his former team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Nebraska CornhuskersOregon DucksWashington Huskies

What was shaping up to be a stellar performance will ultimately be remembered for what Nebraska's defense couldn't do.

Rather than being remembered for holding Oregon to 50 yards of total offense in the first half, the Huskers' Week 7 loss will be remembered for what they allowed their former quarterback to do on the Ducks' final two drives.

After exhausting themselves physically and emotionally, Nebraska's defense couldn't finish the job. Here are the final snap counts and grades for all 21 Husker defenders who saw action against Oregon, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for the offensive grades.)

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Whittington

3rd

70

52.1

77.2

55.3

62.7

52.3

Stoudmire

6th

62

62.3

70.2

53.9

-

59.3

Nwaneri

3rd

61

53.5

71.1

59.3

60.0

56.7

A. Jones

5th

46

67.6

73.0

66.3

75.8

71.0

Lenhardt

4th

29

72.5

77.0

54.4

60.8

67.6

Pietrzak

2nd

18

73.5

71.5

70.0

-

78.6

Terry

2nd

10

60.9

-

59.1

-

60.8

Goldman

4th

9

60.0

-

60.8

-

61.7

Berymon

1st

4

56.5

72.4

59.0

-

53.9

J. Jones

2nd

4

60.0

-

56.5

-

56.5

Ochoa

3rd

3

60.0

-

59.8

-

59.7

Defensive Line

Nebraska's top defensive line group was asked to bring their lunch pails to Eugene. Although the Huskers went one deeper in their rotation this week, the starting unit of Jahsear Whittington, Owen Stoudmire, Williams Nwaneri, and Anthony Jones each played significant snaps. In fact, Saturday may have marked a career high in snaps for at least the three defenders who played 60 or more.

Their workload might have contributed to NU's fourth-quarter collapse. After limiting Oregon to 27 offensive plays in the first half, the Huskers watched the Ducks nearly match that total in the third quarter with 24 plays before running 36 in the fourth.

Former Husker quarterback Dylan Raiola led two drives that totaled 151 yards and drained 12:45 off the clock. They also accounted for the 11 points Oregon needed to win the game. In many ways, it was an offensive masterclass by the Ducks, one that left Husker Nation in disbelief.

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

Chambliss

4th

77

67.0

72.8

53.2

73.7

72.3

Shavers

3rd

53

62.5

85.0

56.3

68.2

66.4

Foster

3rd

26

83.8

77.8

58.2

61.8

76.4

Linebacker

For the second straight week, Nebraska's linebacker rotation was just three deep. San Diego State transfer Owen Chambliss played every defensive snap, while junior linebackers Vincent Shavers and Dexter Foster chipped in.

Although Foster had the smallest workload of the group, he totaled two tackles and forced a fumble. Shavers played a season-high 53 snaps and added nine tackles, including two for loss.

Chambliss recorded 15 tackles, matching Shavers with 2.0 tackles for loss. He was targeted eight times in pass coverage, allowing five receptions for 24 yards. Despite Nebraska's defensive staff showing little willingness to rotate in additional depth, the linebackers have played well over the past two weeks. The group should benefit from some time off before being leaned on heavily again against Washington on Halloween.

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

D. Jones

3rd

79

67.9

60.9

-

63.3

65.4

Marshall

4th

79

58.4

60.8

-

69.5

67.9

McDougle

5th

79

81.4

81.8

57.8

78.0

80.9

Benning

3rd

73

79.8

87.4

60.0

83.1

84.2

Evans

4th

69

66.1

42.9

-

77.9

77.3

Odem

1st

12

60.0

-

-

64.8

65.2

Rhett

4th

6

60.0

-

-

61.3

61.8

Defensive Backs

Despite being without Jamir Conn, Nebraska's secondary came to play. For much of the game, Dwayne McDougle and Caleb Benning made plays that win games.

Victor Evans was tested early and often. On nine targets, the Florida International transfer allowed just four receptions for 21 yards. He also had three pass deflections and four tackles.

While Benning had the best game of his young career, Andrew Marshall arguably had his worst performance of 2026. On six targets, he allowed four receptions for 47 yards after giving up just four receptions for 56 yards all season.

The secondary played well enough to win. Unfortunately, Nebraska failed to generate enough pressure on the quarterback to get off the field in the fourth quarter. This loss resulted from several factors, but the Huskers' defensive backs weren't among them.

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Trevor Tarr
TREVOR TARR

Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.

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